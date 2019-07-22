Former governor of old Kaduna State, Balarabe Musa and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, have warned against ethnic profiling of criminals, saying it may lead to a complete state of anarchy in the country.

In a joint statement issued, yesterday, the two eminent Nigerians said it is time stakeholders put hands together to save the country from disintegration.

They also urged elder statesmen in the country to desist from issuing hate speech and ‘irresponsible ultimatums’ that can heighten the current state of insecurity.

“Amid the cacophony of ethnic and regional voices, it is imperative that pan-Nigerian voices should be heard louder than ever before to save Nigeria from disintegration.

“Symptoms of the brewing socio-political crisis are manifest. The Nigerian state has failed to tackle the worsening insecurity plaguing every part of the country. Nigeria is increasingly being defined by insecurity. Killings have become almost a daily affair in Nigeria. Terror attacks, banditry, kidnapping and armed robbery are perpetrated by criminals with reckless abandon.

“In practical terms, no part of Nigeria is immune to violent crimes, although the incidence might be relatively higher in one part than the other at this time. Tragic news of lives wasted issues from the north and south, east and west.

“In response to the flourishing crimes in the face of the worrisome incompetence of the state, ethnic and regional champions have resorted into the dangerous ethnic profiling and demonisation of others.

“It is the reign of hate speech and marketing of prejudice. Claiming to speak for “our people,” they issue irresponsible ultimatums and orders for which they lack constitutional authority to enforce. Some of those who are supposed to act as statesmen at this critical hour have instead joined the ranks of issuers of prejudicial statements.”

Musa and Falana specifically asked President Muhammadu Buhari to look into suggestions from conferences and panels set up by the Federal Government, in the past, in order to find solutions to the challenges affecting the country.

They said: “The appropriate response to these sectional voices is not to glibly question the patriotism of any person or group. The effective response is to compel the Nigerian state, under the watch of president Muhammadu Buhari to perform the constitutional duty of keeping Nigeria secure,” the statement read.

“Nigeria must not be turned into a killing field. The way to take the wind out of the sails of merchants of hate is for the government to confront the worsening insecurity in Nigeria squarely and honestly.

“Law enforcement and other security agencies should fight crimes competently and strictly according to the law. In doing so, the ethnic and religious identity of the criminal is not of any importance. Rather ethnic and religious profiling could distract from the urgent task of stamping out crimes.

“The truth is that every ethnic and religious group has its own share of criminals.

“We are convinced that the urgency of the situation should compel the Buhari administration to rethink its internal security strategy by considering some of the patriotic suggestions from conferences and panels set up by government in the last few years.”

They also demanded that the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies be well equipped to tackle the current dimensions of insecurity in the country.