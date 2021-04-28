From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

On April 10, all roads led to Ahuwa Oboro, in Ikwuano Local Government Area of Abia State. It was the day the remains of a former Nigerian envoy and minister counsellor in Nigerian’s missions in Brazil and Guinea Bissau, Hon. Johnbull Chukwuora Owoh, were committed to Mother Earth.

Owoh, who died in December 2020 at the age of 63, was former deputy Nigerian envoy and minister counsellor in Nigerian’s missions in Brazil and Guinea Bissau. He was also the former head, Desk Office 11 (Europe), office of the director-general, National Intelligence Agency.

Not stopping at that, he had earlier worked for 15 years at the Court of Appeal, Kaduna State, among other places, before retiring from active public service.

No wonder, therefore, his interment, which took place at his country home in Ahuwa Oboro, was graced by the who is who within diplomatic circles and the political spectrum.

At the interment, Very Reverend Chidi Nnabugwu of All Saints Methodist Church, Ahuwa Oboro, challenged Christians to see every minute of their life as the last on earth, and as such live for God and His righteousness.

Very Reverend Nnabugwu also warned against oppression of the poor, idolatry and land-grabbing, while charging the youths to appropriate their young age for the service of God and man.

“The rich in our society should not oppress the poor, for this is against the teachings of our Lord Jesus Christ. The youths equally should devout their lives in the service of God for it is the best time to serve the Lord,” he said.

An Abuja-based communication expert and patron of Ahuwa Community Welfare Association, Chief Chidike Ukoh, called on the Federal Government to immortalize the former Nigerian envoy. He said immortalizing Owoh would not only serve as a way of appreciating his services to the nation, but also propel others to work with patriotism.

“The Federal Government should not only immortalize Owoh but equally assist the family in times of need, having served the country in different capacities while alive.

Immortalizing the late diplomat and bi-linguist would serve as a tonic for other patriotic Nigerians to serve their fatherland with unbridled zeal,” he said.

Ukoh urged the youth of the country to emulate the burning patriotism of the late diplomat who served Nigeria in different countries and capacities.

“Youths in my community and beyond should learn from the exploits of this great envoy who rose from humble background to greatness. They should shun imported negative foreign values.”

President of Oboro Clan Welfare Association (OCWA), Abuja branch, Chief Austin Nwankwo, first son of the deceased, Henry Emeka Owoh, and Chief Obioma Ukagwu all described the late Owoh as a selfless philanthropist who deployed his position and wealth to the service of God and man, regretting that his death was a big loss.