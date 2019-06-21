Celebrities, fans and well-wishers, who thronged the exclusive listening party of Omawumi’s new album, In Her Feelings at The View Rooftop, Lekki, Lagos last Saturday, had the fun of a lifetime.

The 7-track album, which is Omawumi’s fourth body of work, features songs specially dedicated to her husband such as ‘Without You’, and other tracks like ‘For My Baby’, ‘Mr. Sinner Man’, ‘Away’, ‘True loving’, ‘Tabansi’ and ‘Green Grass’.

Hosted by comedienne Chigul, the event was attended by celebrities like Toke Makinwa, Seyi Shay, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Bisola Aiyeola, and Chris Ubosi among others.

Speaking at the event, Omawumi said: “I’m delighted to see my friends and colleagues come listen and celebrate with me. It is a great feeling to experience the positive response towards the songs on the LP, and the review of the lead single, ‘Without You’ has been really fantastic so far.

“‘In Her Feelings’ represents a legacy which was inspired by family, relationships, domestic violence and our society, and I hope it contributes to the lives of everyone who listens to it. I am deeply humbled to have my fans and close friends show up to support me.”