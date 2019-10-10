There were torrents of tributes from family members, friends and associates on Solomon Oladele Ajijola, who was buried on September 13 at his Olawiyola Street, New Oko Oba, Lagos residence. The accountant was 80 when he kissed the world goodbye on August 5, 2019.

One after the other and from different parts of the country, the beneficiaries shared how the son of Ilesa, Osun State, saved the best he had and denied himself certain comfort for the benefits of others. His children and many others who crossed his path, described the chartered secretary as a disciplinarian, who corrected people lovingly but firmly.

Honesty, hard work, courage, faith in God and humility were said to be his watchwords. Having impacted and moulded them, his children boasted that their father had fought a good fight and finished well before his exit.

His son, Kayode, said: “For all you were to me in life and all the joy you brought, your memories is with me in every single thought. The pain I felt at losing you will never go away but knowing that you are in my heart helps me through each day. Though my heart is heavy, it is also full of love, and that is enough to comfort me you are in heaven.”

His daughter, Mrs Yemisi Lomowa: “You fought a great fight for the Lord; for your children, family and community.

“You left your mark on the sand of time, and I believe that you won all the battles of life.”

Another daughter, Mrs Olubunmi Elohim, stated that she was proud of her father for his compassion on people, fighting spirit and the undiluted love that he spread jettisoning religious or tribal affiliations.

His brother, Dr Isaac Ajijola said he taught him that there is dignity in labour: “You turned a so-called terrible situation to a philosophical analysis, and at the end, it became a symbol of simplicity. You possessed a problem-solving mind which I admired.”

His grandchildren, in-laws and friends were united in recalling the fantastic moments they had with the departed octogenarian, whom they described as jovial, diligent and prayerful.