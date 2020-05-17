Magnus Eze, Enugu

For the family of Mr Andy Samuel Ugwu, the world seems to have collapsed on them following the death of his son, Augustine Ugwu, a final year Law student of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra. He was allegedly killed by yet-to-be identified persons after his arrest by men of Nsukka Local Government anti-cult squad in Enugu State.

The deceased, 27, who hailed from Owukpa community in Ogbadibo Local Government Area of Benue State, but lived with the family in Nsukka, was said to have been arrested on April 23, 2020, along Odobido Street of Nsukka town by the anti-cult vigilante group of the council area for an undisclosed offence. He was taken to the police anti-cult unit at Nsukka Police Division where his life was allegedly cut short.

His father, Mr Ugwu, a retired police officer, told our reporter that he was so devastated for losing his son in such a manner even when no offence was established against him.

He alleged that his son was summarily murdered and his corpse had neither been found nor released to the family.

He appealed to the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu and other relevant authorities to compel the police anti-cult unit Nsukka, and the Enugu State Commissioner of Police, to release the body of his son for burial and also order for full investigation to unveil those behind the killing of his son.

He further prayed that the perpetrators be brought to book no matter how highly placed.

The visibly dejected father narrated the incident preceding the termination of his son’s life thus: “I was in my village when I received a distress call from my family on April 23, 2020, that my son was arrested by the civilian anti-cult group of Nsukka local government council for an unknown offence. I placed a call across to my retired colleague in the police force to find out what was the offence that warranted the arrest. But my friend told me that I should better return immediately because the police were not opening up.

“Hurriedly, I returned back to Nsukka, but before then, my daughter had called and informed me that my son has been killed.

“Emeka Ogbu, the owner of the shop where my son was arrested told me that, immediately he served him and his friend bottles of beer, men of Nsukka civilian anti-cult led by Oliver Ozioko and fully armed, stormed the shop and arrested my son. The shop owner said he asked them his offence, but they asked him to keep quiet or he will be shot; as they were dragging and beating my son, Oliver fired a shot at his leg and he fell down before they dragged him to their vehicle and forcefully took him away.

“When I visited the Police Anti-Cult, Nsukka, I met the officer in charge of the unit, one DSP Ochin Finian Nnamdi and asked about my son and what offence he committed to warrant his arrest and detention, but he told me that because of the Coronavirus, they were directed from the above not to detain or entertain any case. But to my surprise, I saw his men recording statements from other people under detention at the same office. After I agitated for an answer; he told me that neither he nor his men arrested my son.

“As I was coming back to brief the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Nsukka urban police station whom I had earlier informed about the case and he advised me to go to the anti-cut unit and verify if my son was arrested by them, I received a call from an unknown caller who told me that the person I was talking to in the police anti-cult office was the person who killed my son.

“At the DPO’s office, I asked him to establish a case of murder against DSP Ochin Nnamdi, the O/C Anti-cult Nsukka, and they recorded my statement, equally, the owner of the shop volunteered to explain what he saw at his shop over the arrest, I took him to the police station where he made statement before the investigating police officer and mentioned all names of members of the civilian anti-cult of Nsukka local government council who arrested my son. Thereafter, the Chairman of Nsukka local government council, Chief Patrick Omeje on Tuesday April 28, 2020, brought the vigilante anti-cult of the council to the police station for questioning.”

Ugwu who said that his family has been shattered with his wife crying day and night since the incident happened wondered why his son would disappear just like that in the hands of the police.

“The leader of the vigilante anti-cult group of Nsukka local government council clearly said that they arrested my son and handed him over to O/C police anti-cult unit Nsukka. Since then, I have been pressing to be shown the corpse for me to take home according to the tradition of my community. I couldn’t see the corpse of my son, a final year law student to be killed unjustly. If he had committed any offence, he would have been taken to court to pronounce judgment,” he lamented.

He, however, accused the Enugu State Police Command of shielding the culprit and frustrating the case.

“How can a policeman with the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police kill somebody and nothing is done? On April 29th and 30th respectively, I came on police invitation that they are taking the matter to state CID Enugu and nothing happened.

“Up till now, I have not seen the corpse of my son while his assailant is moving freely. There is clear evidence that my son was handed over to him. I demand for the corpse of my son and prosecution of his assailant.

“The Inspector General of Police should please intervene and compel Enugu State Police Command to release his corpse for burial,” he said.

Enugu state Police Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe when reached for reaction merely said that the matter was being investigated.

Meanwhile, a consortium of human rights lawyers in Abuja has petitioned IGP Adamu over what they called the kidnapping and murder of Augustine, and also appealed to him to direct the Commissioner of Police Enugu State, to investigate the matter professionally.

The petition which acknowledgement copy by the Force headquarters on May 5, 2020, was obtained by Sunday Sun was entitled: “Petition against Hon. Patrick Omeje, DSP Ochin Finian Nnamdi, Oliver Ozioko (Oliver Plaza), Eze Uchenna (Toko B), Ugochukwu Ugwu (Ugoo Goodhope), Osita Otiwa, Paul Omeje and others their names were not mentioned here for kidnapping and murder of “Mr Augustine Ugwu” and plea to direct commissioner of police Enugu state to investigate due to the proximity of the witnesses.”

The petition signed by Salawo Momohsani Oricha of the Da Sphinix Chambers urged that the activities of the anti-cult group of Nsukka Local Government be properly investigated alleging that “the anti-cult, Nsukka Local Government was set up by Hon Patrick Omeje, the Chairman of Nsukka Local Government to fight political opposition and suppress people who one way or the other, disagreed with his style and approach. They act as his attack dogs and carry out his clandestine desires and arrangements.”