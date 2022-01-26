By Chukwudi Nweje

Pan–Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, yesterday, asked the Federal Government to use the same political considerations former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, applied in releasing MujaheedAsari Dokubo, founder of the Niger Delta People’s Volunteer Force, to free leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu and Yoruba self-determination agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly called Sunday Igboho.

It said: “Afenifere calls on all men and women of conscience, particularly the international community to which human rights and freedom are abiding faith, to prevail on the governments of Nigeria and Benin Republic to release Sunday Igboho forthwith.

“Not only that, the Federal Government should also pay Sunday Igboho the damages awarded to him by the court upon the savage attack on his person and property.

“We also call on the Federal Government to release Nnamdi Kanu, even if on Political consideration as happened in the case of Asari Dokubo under the then President Olusegun Obasanjo.”

The call formed part of the resolutions reached by the organisation, yesterday, after its general meeting at the country home of its acting leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, at Isanya Ogbo, Ogun State.

A communique signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the organisation, Jare Ajayi, also reiterated its position that the only way Nigeria would overcome the prevailing security and economic challenges is through restructuring and implementation of true federalism.

It said the restructuring and implementation of true federalism must be done before the 2023 general elections and that it could be achieved if the report of the 2014 national conference and All Progressives Congress (APC), Mallam Nasir el-Rufai-led Committee on True Federalism, are implemented with desirable modifications where necessary.