Ben Dunno, Warri

Prominent leaders and stakeholders from oil and gas bearing communities in the Niger Delta region have appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to release the N100 billion approved for the reconstruction and completion of the East-West road project handled by the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.

The appeal was contained in a press statement signed by the National Chairman of Host Communities of Nigeria (HOSTCOM), Chief Benjamin Tamaranebi, and Secretary Dr Peter Egedegbe, a copy of which was made available to newsmen in Warri on Friday.

The leaders pledged to work with Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, Interim Management Committee of NDDC and other stakeholders to ensure speedy human and infrastructural development that would enhance political and social-cultural growth of people in the region.

According to the statement:

“We are calling on the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, to urgently review and complete the East-West road project, which has been under construction for many years”.

“The Federal Government and President Muhammadu Buhari should release the N100billion for the completion of the project”.

“The East-West road is the only project connecting all the oil and gas-bearing States in Nigeria. Its completion will ease the smooth movements of goods and services within the region.”

HOSTCOM also condemned the flaring of gas in Niger Delta by multinationals and cautioned the multinationals and indigenous oil firms to ensure to abide by the 2020 zero-gas flare as agreed to end gas flaring in Nigeria.

“We are also in total agreement with President Buhari on the forensic audits in NDDC and appointment of Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei as Acting Managing Director of Interim Management Committee of NDDC.”

“We are hopeful that this will bring an end to the sharp practices, mismanagement and diversion of resources over the years in NDDC, largely responsible for the underdevelopment and impoverishment in the region.”