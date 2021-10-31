By Sunday Ani

South East Council of Traditional Rulers and representatives of Igbo Archbishops and Bishops have called on the Federal Government to release the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who has been in the custody of the Department of State Service (DSS) since June this year.

The august body also urged the Federal Government to de-proscribe IPOB as a terrorist organisation.

A statement jointly signed by 12 first class Igbo traditional rulers and Christian clerics noted that the move which would amount to an act of courage and statesmanship on the part of the Federal Government was not only imperative but would also speedily de-escalate the heightened state of insecurity and dislocation in the South East zone.

Expressing concerns over the high level of insecurity and socio-economic disruption in the South East, which has deepened the hardships being faced by the citizens and rendered prostrate the socio-political and economic lives of the people, the leaders also called for dialogue and negotiation to resolve the crisis just as similar initiatives were taken to bring peace to other troubled parts of the country.

“We refer to our earlier request for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to the South East Council of Traditional Rulers and the Representatives of Igbo Archbishops and Bishops, and restate this call even more strongly. We are of the firm belief that this act of courage and statesmanship is not only imperative but will speedily de-escalate the heightened state of insecurity and dislocation in the South East zone.

“We also urge President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR) and the Federal Government to take immediate steps to de-proscribe the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and release all IPOB members being held in various detention facilities in Nigeria,” the Igbo leaders stated.

They further called on the government to jettison the military option in the search for lasting peace in the zone.

“We call on the Federal Government to take urgent steps to demilitarize the South East zone, more so as it has become apparent that a continued military siege on the region can only lead to heightened tension, skirmishes and endless bloodletting between the security agencies and our youths. It has become urgent, imperative and compelling to de-emphasize the military option and move towards finding a political solution that will lead to sustainable peace”, they said.

The leaders also stressed that heightened inequality and marginalisation remained responsible for youth restiveness in the region, urging the apex national leadership to note that until it takes deliberate steps to run government on the basis of fairness, equity, justice and non-discrimination, the restiveness in the zone is most likely to continue.

They promised to continue to seek audience with Mr. President to discuss the nagging issues so as to explore political solutions and ensure the release of Kanu, even as they assured the youths that they had heard their cries of marginalisation, injustice and long-suffering.

Their words: “As concerned parents, we feel your pain. However, we urge you to de-escalate the tension and remain law-abiding to enable us to engage, especially the Federal Government, in finding a lasting solution to the crises.”

On the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State, they said: “Consistent with the above, we urge IPOB not to do anything that would hinder or be seen to be hindering the smooth running of the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State and to cancel all scheduled sit-at-home orders, as these have already caused untold hardship for our people. Finally, we call on all the candidates in the forthcoming Anambra State governorship election to eschew violence and commit to a free, fair and credible election.”

Those who signed the statement were the Chairman, Ebonyi State Traditional Rulers’ Council and South East Council of Traditional Rulers, Igwe Charles Mkpuma, the Catholic Archbishops of Owerri and Onitsha Dr. Anthony J. V. Obinna, and Dr. Valerian M. Okeke, as well as the Anglican Archbishop of Enugu, Dr Emmanuel O. Chukwuma (OON), and the Methodist Archbishop of Umuahia, Dr. Chibuzo R. Opoko.

Others were the Chairmen of the Traditional Rulers’ Council of Abia, Anambra, Enugu and Imo States, Eze Joseph N. Nwabeke; Obi Nnaemeka Achebe; Igwe L. O. C. Agubuzu; and Eze E. C. Okeke respectively, as well as the Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), South East Zone, Dr. Abraham Nwali; past Principal Clerk, Presbyterian Church Nigeria, Dr. Uma A. Onwunta and the representative of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Bishop Obi Onubogu.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .