From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Anambra State Governor Prof Chukwuma Soludo has appealed to the Federal Government to release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, immediately and unconditionally.

Soludo made the appeal in Awka, the state capital during the campaign flag-off of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

The governor, in a statement released by his Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, said that he would be willing to stand surety for Kanu if the Federal Government could not release him unconditionally.

“I am making a passionate appeal to the Federal Government to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu unconditionally. If he cannot be released unconditionally, I want him released to me and I will stand surety for him.

“We need Nnamdi Kanu in the roundtable conversation to discuss the insecurity in the South East. We must end insecurity in the South East and we need Nnamdi Kanu to be around,” Soludo was quoted as saying.

The governor promised to cater for Kanu and also offered to bring him to the authorities any time he is required.