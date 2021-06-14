From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Tinubu Support Group (TSG), has hailed the All Progressive Congress (APC) National Caretaker Committee for releasing time table for the party’s congress.

Its Director General, Umar Ibrahim Muhammed, in a statement, on Sunday said the timely release of the time table would help chieftains prepare properly.

“We as a Pro-Tinubu 2023 group wish to sincerely commend the National Caretaker Committee for the decision to release the time table for congresses from ward level to the Zonal levels at this time.

“We are glad and we must affirm our deep satisfaction with the decision of the leadership of our great party to finally set procedures for the National Congresses that will produce new leaders of our great party from the Ward level to state and to the National level,” he said.

Muhammed who urged members to keep the party’s flag flying, said: “we restate that APC is the best for Nigerians. At this moment, we should be expanding our energies in positioning our party and gearing up for continuous leadership at the national level. We must show Nigerians that we are the real deal.

“But, we are also aware, and assured that everything is being done by the leaders of the party, towards ensuring a seamless nomination process that will be credible and accepted by majority of the party members and Nigerians in general.”

Aside commending President Muhammdu Buhari for trying to unite Nigeria, he described Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the best candidate to succeed Him in 2023.

“Even though the process is beginning after 2 postponement and coming out after president’s statement of given them till end of June, 2021 on Arise Television interview.

“We hope that the process will be seamless and truly reflect the wishes of party members as we equally need a definate date for National Convention proper.

“Asiwaju has done a lot for Nigeria and Nigerians irrespective of religion and tribe. He has built bridges across the country which single him out as the best candidate to continue the good work of President Buhari,” he concluded