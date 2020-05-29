Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Six days after Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) made public a forceful eviction of her staff from an office space by Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Ali Pantami, she has appealed to him to release all the work tools still under lock and key.

Both Dabiri-Erewa and Pantami, had last Sunday took to Twitter, to each other liars as they try to explain their side of the story.

In a statement signed by Head, Media and Public Relations Unit NIDCOM, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, she reiterated that the commission had since moved on and out the ugly incident behind it but added that all heads of ministries, departments and agencies should treat each other with respect, and apply emotional intelligence at all times, in the service of the administration and the nation.

The statement read: In reaction to a statement by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) exonerating Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, Hon. Minister of Communications and Digital Economy from forceful ejection of the staff of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) from the allocated fifth floor in the NCC Annex building. We reiterate that the Nigerian Diaspora Commission has since put the whole saga behind it.

While we know that he who pays the piper dictates the tune,we remain focused on our core mandate, determined to fulfill our vision and mission statement.

We hope that all heads of ministries, departments and agencies would continuously treat each other with respect, and apply emotional intelligence at all times, in the service of the administration and the nation.

We look forward to the release of all our equipment which includes over 140 work stations, computers, printers, a fully equipped call centre, amongst others.

We are optimistic that all items locked up since Feb. 11th, will be released to us in good condition.

We thank Nigerians, both at home and in the diaspora for their overwhelming support during this trying period, and promise to continue to remain focused and work with diligence and determination.