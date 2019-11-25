Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Family of the detained publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, has demanded an immediate and unconditional release of their son from the custody of the Department of State Service (DSS).

Sowore, who is also the convener of ‘Revolution Now’, was arrested on August 3 by operatives of the DSS over allegation of treasonable felony after he had led a rally organised by his group in Lagos.

Similar rally, organised by ‘Revolution Now’, was held in major cities across the country where activists and social rights crusaders were arrested by the DSS.

However, after some months in detention, he was granted bail and met up with the stringent conditions, but still in DSS’s custody.

But Sowore’s family, in a statement yesterday, signed by his brother, Robert, maintained that their son believes in one Nigeria and has passion for the peaceful co-existence of the citizens.

The family stressed that the detained human rights activist would in no way want to destabilise a democratically elected government.

“The continued incarceration of Omoyele in the DSS custody, even after the court has given directive for his release give us cause for concern.

“The attitude does not portray the government in a good light in the face of the citizens and of international observers. The family is particularly worried about the DSS disregard for the rule of law.

“We envisage that the DSS operatives in their characteristic manner would deliberately want to incarcerate him for no just cause even after meeting with the stringent bail conditions slammed on him by the judge.

The Sowore’s family urged well-meaning Nigerians, the human rights organisations, President Muhammadu Buhari, governors and legislators to intervene in the matter.