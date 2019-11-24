Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The family of the detained publisher of Sahara Reporters, Mr Omoyele Sowore, has demanded an immediate and unconditional release of their son from the custody of the Department of State Service (DSS).

Sowore who is also the convener of “Revolution Now” was arrested on August 3 by operatives of the the DSS over allegation of treasonable felony after he had led a rally organised by his group in Lagos.

Similar rally organised by “Revolution Now” was also held in major cities across the country where activists and social rights crusaders were arrested by the DSS.

However, after some months in detention, he was granted bail and met stringent conditions, but he is yet to be released by the DSS.

Sowore’s family in a statement issued and signed by his brother, Robert Sowore, unequivocally maintained that their son believes in one Nigeria and has passion for the peaceful coexistence of the citizenry.

The family stressed that the detained human rights activist would in no way want to destabilise a democratically-elected government.

The family said “the continued incarceration of Omoyele in the DSS custody, even after the court has given directive for his release gives us cause for concern.

“The attitude does not portray the government in a good light in the face of the citizens and international observers. The family is particularly worried about the DSS disregard for the rule of law.

“We envisage that the DSS operatives in their characteristic manner would deliberately want to incarcerate him for no just cause even after meeting with the stringent bail conditions slammed on him by the judge.”

The Sowore’s family urged well-meaning Nigerians, human rights organisations, President Muhammadu Buhari, governors and legislators to urgently intervene in the matter.