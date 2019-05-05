Some 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) candidates have appealed to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to release their results.

The candidates spoke in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Bwari, Abuja, yesterday.

The 2019 UTME was conducted between April 11 to April 18; with 1.8 million registered candidates.

JAMB board has repeatedly said it would take thoroughly screen the results because of several infractions discovered during the exercise. Madueke John, a candidate said the long wait for the results has held some of the candidates back, while also causing a lot of tension.

“With everything we are hearing from JAMB and other media reports, we are getting, we are tensed.

“I know I did not do anything that would incriminate me during the examination, but, the entire process this time around has really changed.

“If JAMB, while screening, discovers those who are innocent, why don’t they release those ones and continue screening others, seriously, this is taking forever.

“I really don’t know what to expect, again, but please, they should just focus on this year’s exercise and release, at least, parts of the results to reduce the tension.”

Another candidate, Henrietta Adams, said the board is undoubtedly doing what it deemed best for the country.

She, however, added that it would, also, do a lot of good if some of the results were released.

Adam added that the long wait has caused some of the candidates to be unsure of what may happen at the end of the day.

She said: “Even if you are sure you did not commit any malpractice during the exercise, with the way the entire process is going, one is forced to start thinking if one’s result would be held for mere turning his or her head during the examination. I truly don’t know what to say or expect, again, I am just confused. If, at least, some results were released, in parts, like last year, then, at least, one would be hopeful but, as it is, only God knows what they may come up with next.

“We will continue to wait but please, JAMB, do something soonest.”

A candidate’s parent, Mr. Joseph Onimisi, commended the board for exposing some of the corruption in the system, but advised that parts of the results be released too.

This, he said, would reduce the criticism of the board by those sceptical of the intention of the board, adding that the entire process may take longer than the board expected.

The board has continued to assure it would release the results of the 2019 UTME as soon as it was done screening the entire results, to cut out those who were involved in one malpractice or the other; during the exercise.