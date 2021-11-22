Elder statesman, Tanko Yakasai has cautioned President Muhammadu Buhari against interfering in the ongoing trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, saying that doing so would be dangerous.

The Second Republic Presidential Adviser gave the counsel against the backdrop of the request for his release by the some Igbo elders

Yakasai, in an interview with Daily Sun, feared that releasing the IPOB leader at this time would give the impression that rebellion pays.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

He appealed to the President not take any action that would encourage the proliferation of rebellious groups in Nigeria, especially now that, “The country is enjoying a harmonious relationship among its various ethnic groups”.

Yakasai also faulted the delegation of Igbo elders, who visited Aso Rock under the aegis of Highly Respected Igbo Greats saying that they appeared to have been handpicked for a purpose even as he claimed that none of them is an active member of the umbrella Igbo socio cultural organization, Ohaneze Ndigbo.

“ I am also concerned that the delegation has the capacity of giving the impression that the activities of Nnamdi Kanu and his group enjoy a widespread popularity among Igbo people, an impression which is not true” he said.

He further argued that drawing from his vast experience, especially in the First Republic, this kind of impression of associating the actions of a few to the whole has the tendency of heightening distrust between and among regions in Nigeria.

In his view, “ Nigerians are living in peace and harmony” adding that the secessionist demand in some regions in Nigeria is a reflection of the position of a few and not that of the majority of the people from the regions they claim to represent.

It could be recalled that a delegation of Igbo elders consisting of the like of the former Governor of Anambra State, Chukwuemeka Ezeife and an elder statesman, Mbazulike Ameachi were at Aso Rock, last week, to canvass for a political solution to the on -going trial of the IPOB leader.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .