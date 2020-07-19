Leon Balogun featured as Wigan Athletic played out a 2-2 draw with Charlton Athletic in yesterday’s Championship game to boost their survival hopes.

The Latics were recently handed a 12-point deduction after they went into administration which they have appealed, but in the meantime, the players have continued to show their resolve to ensure the club survive relegation.

After inflicting a heavy 8-0 defeat to Hull City last time out, manager Paul Cook rallied his players to another positive result at the Valley with the Super Eagles star playing a crucial role in the encounter.

Balogun was afforded his ninth Championship appearance and made the most of the opportunity with his decent defensive displays.

Jamal Lowe put Wigan in front in the ninth minute before Alfie Doughty levelled proceedings two minutes later after benefitting from Adam Matthews’ assist.

Kieran Dowell then restored the lead for the Latics, however, Anglo-Nigerian Chuks Aneke set up Macauley Bonne with a timely assist to score the equalising goal.

Balogun featured for the duration of the game along with Egypt international and Wigan captain, Sam Morsy. The Super Eagles defender made two tackles and won five aerial contests in the match.

With the draw, the DW Stadium team are now 13 points clear of the relegation zone and will hope to secure all three points against Fulham in their last league game on July 22.

Balogun joined the Latics in January on a short-term loan after failing to enjoy game time with Premier League club Brighton and Hove Albion.