Obafemi Martins scored for his Chinese club Wuhan Zall to secure a point at home as they played out a 1-1 draw with Henan Jianye in a Chinese Super League relegation play off.

They needed a victory as they lost the first leg 1-0.

The 35-year-old striker was introduced to Friday’s game by Wuhan in the 58th minute and scored the equaliser for the home team in the 90th minute.

He missed a chance to draw level earlier on in the 84th minute.

“The Lion of Lagos’, as he is fondly called by his admirers, had played for Inter Milan (Italy), Newcastle United, Birmingham City (England), Rubin Kazan (Russia), Wolfsburg (Germany), Levante(Spain), Seattle Sounders (USA) and Shanghai Shenhua(China).

He won Italian Serie A Scudetto in 2005/2006, Coppa Italian 2004/2005, 2005/2006.

He also won the Italian Super Cup in 2012/2013, Russian Cup in 2011/2012, US Open Cup 2014 and League Cup in England in 2010/2011.