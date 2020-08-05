Obinna Odogwu, Awka

The challenges facing residents of the 10 communities in Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State are indeed multitude. Though, a core part of Awka, the state capital, the area has been neglected by successive administrations.

From the terribly dilapidated state of the roads to the decayed condition of the health facilities, the story is the same with every basic infrastructure in the place.

Put differently, most roads, schools, hospitals, Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) and other basic infrastructure in the area are in terrible condition. It is not clear if remedial works would commence anytime soon in the area.

Interestingly and sadly too, most of the basic infrastructure in the area especially schools and hospitals were built through communal efforts and handed over to the state government. For example, a hospital (now General Hospital) built through communal effort from 1978 to 1983 by the people of Amanuke and handed over to government is today a shadow of itself.

The hospital has a two-storey building of about 100-bed capacity and five bungalows sitting on an expansive compound. Some of the bungalows, when the hospital was functional, served different purposes.

A community leader in Amanuke, Chief Charles Obi, told Daily Sun that the project was commissioned by the governor of old Anambra State, Chief Jim Nwobodo, who was represented by Commissioner for Health, Dr Ralph Rochas Obi.

He said the commissioning of that project which began operation in 1984 brought joy and relief to the people as they hoped that the government would equip it to standard. Their joy was, however, cut short as the government, according to the residents, did not take further actions.

But to avoid their efforts being in vain, Obi, who was the pioneer Chairman of Awka North Local Government Area said: “After a long wait without further actions by the government, our community started to employ paramedical staff such as the auxiliary nurses, maids, labourers, security and so on who we also paid from the community purse. The government employed only two persons and the community employed 10.

“We did not only build the structure, we also provided some hospital equipment. I remember that I led a delegation to the Ministry of Health in Enugu and they gave us some beds from Park Lane Hospital, Enugu.

“But now, there is no equipment in that hospital. The state government overlooked it, bringing everything to a standstill. Everything is now in decay.”

Some of the residents who spoke to Daily Sun said they were particularly sad that their roads and healthcare institutions have remained in deplorable state despite all pleas and entreaties to government to come to their aid.

They expressed dismay that Awka North General Hospital located in Amanuke has been taken over by rodents, reptiles and other dangerous creatures. The hospital has no doctor and other health workers befitting a general hospital.

Another former chairman of the council, Chief Shedrack Anakwue, found it hard to comprehend why that part of Awka was grossly abandoned to rot despite being a stone throw from the Governor’s Office, Agu Awka:

“We are calling on the government to construct the road leading to Amanuke community from Isuaniocha which also passed through Urum community. The Isuaniocha-Urum-Achalla Road has remained the way it is. Even the small part constructed was badly done.

“It is also very important that the road leading to Ugbene community from Amanuke be constructed too. The Amansea-Ebenebe-Ugbenu-Awba Ofemili Road has been abandoned. These are very important roads.”

Corroborating Anakwue, the traditional Prime Minister of Awba-Ofemili community, Chief Anaelo Nwanelo, bemoaned that the two health centres in his community have remained in bad shape as they were left unequipped after they were built by the government many years back.

Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Don Adinuba, said Governor Willie Obiano, has directed that the roads and healthcare institutions in the council area be given adequate attention.