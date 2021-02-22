From John Adams, Minna

The 27 abducted Students of Governments Science College ,Kagara, in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State, have regained freedom five days after they were kidnapped by gunmen from their school.

Also released with them are three staff of the School and their 12 family members.

The victims were said to be in good condition and were on their way back to Minna, the state capital.

The release of the children was not unconnected with the intervention of Kaduna based Islamic Cleric, Sheik Ahmed Gumi ,who on Thursday last week ,visited the bandits hideout in Niger state.

The Cleric who also met with the state Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, at the Government house in Minna, gave the assurance that the abductees would be released yesterdayday (Sunday).

There was no official Statement from the government or the Police as at the time of filing this report (8:09pm).