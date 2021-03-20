A reward promo that will see GOtv Max customers win over N10 million in cash and prizes has been unveiled.

Tagged ‘Awoof Overload’, the promo is part of GOtv Nigeria’s efforts to cushion economic pressures and reward customers with exciting and functional prizes.

Running till March 31, 2021, the promo is open to new and existing customers who pay for a minimum of one month’s subscription on GOtv Max worth N3,600. They will be eligible to participate in a weekly draw for a chance to win N100,000 for school fees, N50,000 cash prize, N10,000 shopping vouchers, N5,000 fuel vouchers, and free airtime to call on all networks.

According to the Chief Customer Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, Martin Mabutho, the offer is a continuation of the numerous efforts by GOtv Nigeria to soothe the financial pains being experienced by its customers and reward them for staying connected despite the inclement economic climate.

“As the economic crisis, worsened by COVID-19, continues to rage, we realize the need to ensure that our valued GOtv Max customers are provided some relief. While we continue to provide high quality home entertainment for their enjoyment on the Max package, we are also rewarding them for the support they have consistently shown to us. GOtv Awoof Overload promo is our token of appreciation for their continued support,” he explained.