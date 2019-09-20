Moshood Adebayo

Lagos Governor, Babjide Sanwo-Olu, has identified religion as a unifying factor that continues to strengthen all tribes in the state.

He expressed delight that religion which had been source of instability in other parts of the country, remained Lagos source of strength and unity.

The governor spoke, yesterday, through the Commissioner for Home Affairs and Culture, Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf, flanked by her counterpart in the Ministry of Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, as part of activities to commemorate Nigeria’s 59th independence anniversary.

He said Lagos, being the capital of the country when Nigeria attained independent from the British colonial rule on October 1, 1960, could not afford not to roll out the drums to mark the nation’s independence.

“Ministry of Home Affairs, through the Nigeria Inter Religious Council, has ensured religious issues that could easily degenerate to acrimony are nipped in the bud on a regular basis, through consultations, consolidation and dialogue.

“It will interest you to know that while religion, which is a source of instability in other states has remained our own source of strength and unity in Lagos, we make bold to say that, Lagos remains the only state in Nigeria that has truly upheld the vision of the founding fathers in Nigeria and those who fought for our independence.

“The likes of Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Sir Ahmadu Bello, Chief Anthony Enahoro and others will be happy in their graves seeing what Lagos stands for and how we have held Nigeria together as a nation,” he said.