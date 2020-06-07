The Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has given indication that congregational worship may resume in the state on June 19, 2020.

Governor Abiodun made this known on Friday while briefing journalists on the update on the COVID-19 pandemic at his office in Oke Mosan, Abeokuta.

Abiodun said that a subcommittee on the reopening of religious centres has been put in place in this regard. Members of the subcommittee include the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the League of Imams and Alfas in the state.

The governor said the subcommittee will review the submissions, the discussions as well as expert opinions of medical scientists to harmonise all the views to arrive at a composite framework for final adoption of the state’s COVID-19 Committee on or before Friday, June 12.

“The June 12 deadline for the completion of the guidelines, which will be unveiled to the public in my next address is to enable the gradual opening of religious activities to tentatively commence on Friday, 19th, June, 2020, subject to the review of preparedness by our churches and mosques to the new normal.

“A taskforce comprising of the religious leaders, government and security agencies will be established to monitor and ensure compliance with the agreed guidelines for religious activities; any place of worship that violates the guidelines will be closed.

“The guidelines will be reviewed at regular intervals, based on developments, including expert opinions and data from the field,” the governor said.

While declaring that his administration will continue the engagement, as well as intensify enlightenment and education of the public on the various guidelines to combat the pandemic in the state, the governor restated that all the existing guidelines to combat COVID-19 in the state remain in place.