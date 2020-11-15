Gilbert Ekezie

The Living Perfect Master, Satguru Maharaj Ji has urged the Federal Government to periodically publish the names of those who looted the country’s treasury and how much recovered from them to enable the citizens believe in the corruption fight of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He also spoke on state of the nation, Nigeria at 60, proffering lasting solutions to the challenges confronting the country, his 40th appearance anniversary, among others.

Your 40th year appearance anniversary

My enigmatic whistle-blowing of the true and original name of the creator since the past 40 years which sent jitters across the globe, is symbolic in its transformative impact on the Nigerian, African and indeed the entire human race, with permanent illumination on the proactive nature of the creator, who is omnipotent, omnipresent and omniscient. Billions of people across the globe who call on the holy name, Maharaj Ji, have realized that the creator is not a horse on paper or toothless bulldog as was sold to us in the Holy Books in the hybrid names like God, Allah, Yahweh, Moses etc. For them, the saying: “Man know thyself” has become a practical reality in their lives. Equally known to them is the fact that the nature of the creator is like that between man and the sun, moon, star, water, air which one can experience day-in, day-out and feel okay. Yes, the creator is like fire, which if you put your hand, it gets burnt. In other words, the creator is closer to us even more than our shadows or breath. Above all, the appearance 40 years ago of the sweetest person on earth saved the world from perdition and mankind can never die again.

No war in Nigeria, come what may

An object easily loses its state of equilibrium the moment its centre of gravity is destabilized. Hence with Nigeria of today as the centre of gravity of the world, whatever happens to Nigeria will ultimately have profound influence on the entire human race. And so, when the Maradona and former military head of state , IBB, was leading the country into total chaos and collapse, I declared Nigeria the new holy land of the universe on 29th May, 1993 at the National Art Theater, Iganmu, Lagos, to sack the spirits of failure gathering to milk Nigeria dead economically , and to replace the colonial holy lands in Mecca, Medina, Rome, London, which have become obsolete and plastic monuments because of the absence of the divine Masters, who healed, cured and linked man with the creator within man. It is for this reason that I further moved in and declared “No war In Nigeria, come what may” on August 16, 1993, when Euro/American forces of negativity wanted to use IBB their Stooge-in-Chief to cause war and destabilize the world from Nigeria. Celebrating that epoch declaration, 27 years after, is worthwhile because despite the subterranean maneuvers by the forces of darkness to cause war, and destabilize Nigeria, Nigeria keeps forging ahead as a united and indivisible nation. The celebration equally serves a quit notice to the minor organizers who are still fomenting trouble here and there, because divine ‘koboko’ is dangling over their heads, if they refuse to give peace a chance.

Nigeria at 60

Let’s celebrate Nigeria at 60 with love, let’s celebrate it as she emerges and waxes stronger and stronger as unbeatable world champion and the global centre of gravity for stabilizing the precipitous ecological balance of the earth planet, brought about by man’s misguided actions based on racism and hatred for himself. Nigeria won this divine coveted trophy at the relatively young age of 20 and by so doing reinvented the dwindling hope and renewed confidence in the continued existence of the earth planet.

Nigeria as home for entire human race

Hosting the great light for a greater part of her national sovereignty is an epoch and the crowning glory as the only nation to beat in contemporary league of nations, notwithstanding, how daunting the challenges before her may seem to be, because with the light, Nigeria of today is the creator’s project and with that as the case, Nigeria will surely navigate her away through tempestuous water to self-anchor the Noah’s boat of our time, now on sail. Hence, no power can shake or dismember Nigeria’s nationhood as she gradually evolves as creation’s stronghold and creator’s laboratory for the crystallization of a new world order, the promised kingdom of heaven, come down to earth, the golden age of life of abundance, full of love, bliss and peace. It is, therefore, expected that 60th year anniversary marking Nigeria’s physical independence will bring about the much desired turning point and change of heart for our people to realize the need to embrace the great light that has berthed on our shores to help humanity out of the uncalled for and self-induced vicious cycle of penury, misery, pains and wasted life in the midst of abundance because, it is said in the scriptures that “except the Lord builds the house, they labour in vain that build it” (Psalm 127-1).

Wake up call for leaders

Since the relocation of this great light to its nucleus base in Nigeria, Africa, on July 17, 1980, Maharaj Ji has unwaveringly given all the leaders total and unflinching support with the overflowing spiritual back-up base for them to excel and re-write the history of black humanity, which according to prevailing worldview of the Whites are nonentities with nothing to contribute to present day civilization and human capital development. Unfortunately, for 40 years, these leaders prevaricated and frittered away the overflowing divine grace Maharaj Ji showered on them in order to prove the Whites wrong, simply due to primordial parochial beliefs, biases and prejudices against the light, unknown to them that they are under the spell of Euro/Arabian manipulative intelligence. This has gone a long way in contributing to the large-scale, but unjustified sufferings which African and the world have been subjected to pass through in the midst of abundance.

Divine government of love, the answer

In the light of our experiences, so far, the leaders have proved themselves incapable of delivering on the dividends of good governance, hence the need for them to give way for nucleus ancestors’ divine government of love known as Africa-no-crazy, to come on board on a rescue mission, to save the race. This has to happen because this encompassing divine power of love can’t be kept waiting and watching much more than necessary. It has never happened in the history of the entire creation for mortal man in his limited wisdom to preside over the affairs of creation, without taking into consideration the views of the Satguru when he manifests to dwell among men. It has never worked and, therefore, can’t work this this time around. Hence, the political leadership must be ready to account for the mass suffering the people are subjected to for no just cause, since man can’t have his cake and expect to eat it back.

$1.9 billion rail line from Kano to Niger Republic

Charity they say begins at home. It, therefore, beats the rationalization of the human mind how the Calabar-Lagos rail line, which is already on the drawing board, with great economic prospects for the nation could be jettisoned for yet another outside the shores of Nigeria. Until the Federal Government of Nigeria is able to give cogent reasons for this, it could dent the image of the president as untrustworthy, unreliable and tribalist and uncommon enemy of the people who has no respect and regard for probity, equity and peace. The proposed project should not be resurrected, until after the completion of the Calabar-Lagos rail line project now in the pipeline, because if Nigeria as the hub of black humanity is okay, Africa and indeed the whole world will be okay, with a trusted leader.

Miyetti Allah and their cows

Nigerians should rise up in protest against Miyetti Allah group over their misplaced value for human lives. From all indications, the group will stop at nothing to ensure the preservation, sanctity and sacredness of their cows than humans. Due to this flagrant arrogance in display of zero-place value for human life, I call on Nigerians, not only to withhold their patronage , but to also stop eating of cow meat for the next five years. If we do this, we are definitely going to have a more peaceful, blissful, healthier and stronger life. Just like the African Bull!

CAMA Law

Religious leaders should be mindful of their utterances. The recent “Defend Yourselves” call by Catholic Bishop at Okigwe, Imo State is an act of bad faith that has the capacity to lead to civil chaos and anarchy. Equally worthy of mention here is the rubble-rousing of some religious leaders on the heels of Mr. President’s signing of the CAMA Bill into law. It has become imperative to sound this note of warning to Church leaders that they should be careful not to take undue advantage of the blind followership of their congregation to incite them to engage in acts that will destabilize social coherence, since mob action/violence has no clear boundaries and could consume anyone like wild fire once ignited. It will be futile on their path trying to intimidate the government because of CAMA law. The church leaders must be transparent and accountable. For those who are not comfortable with the law, they should relocate to other climes where they can do whatever they like unchecked. Members of CAN and PFN should, therefore, shield their swords in the interest of peace.

Need for free Education

The Economy of Nigeria is capable of introducing free education to OND level for all. It can be financed by banning all foreign foods, meat and luxury furniture for about five years. Also, place one oil well for the same purpose. Education bank should be set up and be headed by a very good professor and well respected and successful Permanent Secretary who will communicate with all stakeholders to provide funds for willing students to fill the economy gaps in the areas of skill manpower, it will also eradicate unemployment and reduce crime, in their journey towards making a headway in life.

Call on President Buhari

Let us join hands to talk to Mr. President to release the coffin of Nigeria Airways to us because it appears Nigeria Airways is breathing inside the coffin. With his permission, we can arrange a new Nigeria Airways to cater for the poor and faithful of the Nigerian project to travel at least to various parts of Nigeria to know each other. Also, the former EFCC Chairman’s trial should be made public where about 300 plus news media be in attendance to show how serious the anti-corruption Czar of Africa Buhari is in attacking this unnecessary menace threatening the progress of the nation and continent and we would like to beg President Buhari to order the presidency to periodically publish names of those who stole and money refunded by force or plea bargaining.

Heating the Nigerian polity

There is, however, urgent need to beg our Northern, Western, Southern and Eastern political leaders to avoid heating the polity with bombastic political statements, instead of facing life positively to improve the well-being of the people for a greater tomorrow. They should remember the Holy Books information about the creator instruction that man shall account for every word that comes out of thy mouth. So they should beware.

Marginalization and separatist agitations

Increasing cries of marginalization by the Igbo and subsequent call for state of Biafra by IPOB arose because Ndigbo have severed link with their culture and tradition and embraced the God of the dead and Angelus. In my last meeting with Igbo leaders of thought on the invitation by the late Chief Dr. Dozie Ikedife, ex-Ohanaeze chieftain at DMatel Hotel, Independent Layout, Enugu in February 2018, I made it clear to them that Igbo should go back to their cultural roots and start using the Holy name Maharaj Ji in their daily prayers and all will be well and come what may, all their prayers will be answered. I personally visited Arthur Nzeribe for him to take over from IBB, but unfortunately he went to tell IBB, who got him manipulated to give a press interview in the defunct Sunday Magazine, TSM, where he made derogatory statements about Maharaj Ji and that was how the Igbo lost the grace of Maharaj Ji to backstage fully on Nigeria political calculus.

Call for a refinery in the Southwest

To balance the spirit of one Nigeria and in order to effectively and seriously combat unemployment and mass drift of Southwest young school leavers from the urban to the various capitals like Lagos and Abuja, we are asking the Federal Government of Nigeria to set up an oil refinery in Oyo State . That would also go a long way to appreciating the enormous service the Southwest has been doing for the progress and stability of the nation where North, East and South have.