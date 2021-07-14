Satguru Maharaj Ji, the founder of the One Love Family sect, says President Muhammadu Buhari needs the support of all Nigerians to salvage the economy.

The sect leader said this at a press conference in Lagos urging the government to consider innocent Nigerians who are suffering from poverty, hunger and insecurity.

He said: “Nigerians transit from one day to the next year bereft of the real factors and actual forces playing out against Nigeria’s golden destiny.

”Buhari is not the architect of the Nigerian muddle.

“Yes, he promised to fix Nigeria. He vowed to end corruption in the economy. Today, our economy is gasping worse than it did at the mercy of Buhari’s profligate predecessors.”

The sect leader argued that Buhari inherited an extensively ravaged economy, adding that he needed the support of all Nigerians to salvage the economy.

Maharaj Ji, who expressed support for Buhari, said the president would never hand over Nigeria as a commodity to ” auctioneers.”

“Today, familiar and highly notorious western imperialist gangs against his(Buhari) regime and want him out as much as mis-educated, ill-informed and long-suffering Nigerian masses do. Same desire, different interests,’’ he said.

He also bemoaned the incessant killings across the country, calling on the president to convene a stakeholder’s summit involving traditional rulers and community leaders toward evolving strategies to tackle the menace.

He warned politicians to stop using innocent and jobless Nigerians to promote violence in the country.

“Those politicians involved in the act should be warned to desist or be ready to face judgment physically or spiritually since what you sow you reap,’’ he said.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.