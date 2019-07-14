Sola Ojo, Kaduna

As part of attempts to promote peaceful and religious harmony in Kaduna State, Muslims and traditional leaders on Sunday worshipped at a branch of Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) Gospel Church, Lemu Road, Kaduna.

Their presence in the church was premised on the invitation by the church in her efforts at strengthening religious harmony and peaceful coexistence among diverse faiths in the state.

Some of the attendees included the District Head of Barnawa, Alhaji Kabiru Zubairu; Wakilin Shehu Borno, HRH Bata Madaki Auta; President, Borno Community, Retired Captain Jauro Musa Liya; Sarkin Dutse, Alhaji Shuaibu Balarebe Abdullahi and no fewer than other 50 Muslims.

Earlier in his remarks, Governor Nasir El-Rufai represented by Mr Seth Ali, commended the church for what he called a good gesture and initiative worthy of emulation.

He assured of the government’s support in whichever way possible to ensure that religious co-existence is promoted and sustained in the state.

For retired Captain Liya, he has been a friend of the Church for over 52 years and was trained by the missionaries, stressing that without the church, perhaps he would not be who he is today.

Speaking in the same vein, the District Head of Barnawa, Wakilin Shehu Borno and the Sarkin Dutse, all commended ECWA for such good initiative and urged other churches and Islamic bodies to maintain the same line going forward.

Speaking on the essence of the invitation extended to Muslims to worship with them in a programme tagged “Friends of the Church,” which holds annually, the Senior Pastor of the Church Rev. Haruna Dauda said, the church was willing more than ever before to relate with her neighbours regardless of their religion.

“We do this annually, basically to promote religious and peaceful togetherness among ourselves, and we are thankful that whenever we call they respond,” he added.