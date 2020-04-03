As live sporting activities globally are suspended due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, sport fans do not need to worry as they can relive a host of great sporting highlights showing this week on GOtv.

The highlights – which includes Athletics meet, Premier League, La Liga, UEFA Champions League, Olympics and Wrestling classics – will be broadcast on SuperSport Select 1, 2 and 3 to GOtv Plus, Jolli and GOtv Max subscribers, and on SuperSport Select 4 and SuperSport Select 5 exclusive to GOtv Max subscribers.

Viewers can re-watch legends such as Haile Gebrselassie of Ethiopia, Maria Mutola of Mozambique and Elana Meyer of South Africa among others showing their sporting prowess at the Olympics in Olympic Games Memories. The programme airs from 7:55am on 2 April on SuperSport Select 1.

Live through again some of football’s best moments including goals, upsets and controversies in Football Countdown. It airs on 3 April from 6:30pm on SuperSport Select 1.

Football fans can re-experience great recent matches from the La Liga and the UEFA Champions League on SuperSport Select 2. The 2019/2020 encounter between Barcelona and Eibar will be shown on 2 April at 9am, while the thriller between England’s Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich of Germany will be broadcast on the same day at 6pm.