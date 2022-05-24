By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Government has urged general public to disregard a video circulating online showing officials of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) and the Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Task Force) at Alaba-Rago Market.

A statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, stated that the trending video was accompanied by a voice, which was not that of any official of the two agencies but superimposed to mislead the public.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

He affirmed that the voice on the video was that of a faceless blogger trying to whip up ethnic and political sentiments over the planned relocation of traders for the remodelling of Alaba Rago Market.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The Statement read: “The video is authentic because Commander, Rapid Response Squad (RRS), CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi and Chairman, Lagos State Task Force, CSP Shola Jejeloye, were in Alaba Rago last Thursday to brief the traders on the planned relocation. The traders have 14 days to vacate the area to pave the way for the re-modelling.

“Alaba Rago is occupied by traders from many parts of Nigeria and neighbouring West African countries. Any insinuation towards any ethnic attack is a lie and purveyors of such are mischievous. It is a devious attempt to cause trouble among peaceful traders. Such actions should be disregarded. Engagements are ongoing towards a hitch-free temporary relocation of the traders. The planned relocation is part of the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration’s Urban Renewal Programme. “