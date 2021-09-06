By Job Osazuwa

General Overseer, Christ the King Rescue Global Ministry, Oke-Aro, Ogun State, Prophet Gabriel Onaolapo, has warned that it would be suicidal to solely depend on prayers in tackling Nigeria’s security challenges.

He stated this during a media briefing to unveil the church’s preparations for its 15th annual programme tagged: “Seven variety nights” which started yesterday.

Dwelling on the state of insecurity in Nigeria, Onaolapo, said all hands must be on deck to ensure Nigerians once again sleep with two eyes closed.

While advising government to take more pragmatic steps to arrest the ugly situation, the cleric cautioned that the role of the church in interceding on behalf of the country, should not be misconstrued for solving insecurity.

“Relying on prayers alone will bring more deaths. As a nation, we must take care of our senior citizens very well. This will help to reduce the level of corruption and stealing, especially by those in public office. Governments at all levels should tackle the high rate of unemployment in the land. I was happy when this administration came on board and promised diversification and focus on agriculture. But all of a sudden, the herdsmen rose and began to kill farmers, thereby preventing them from going to their farmlands.”

The cleric called for more focus in the development of the agriculture sector given its potential in creating massive jobs for youths.

He said the seven-day programme, which began on September 5, from 10pm to 4am daily, would end on September 11 by 4am.

Promising participants in the programme to experience the power of God, Onaolapo said divine benefits would be accruing to members and non-members who attend the services.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.