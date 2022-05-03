Leading soft drink brand, Pepsi Nigeria, has announced that legendary Afrobeat artiste, Lagbaja and popular singer and rapper, Rema, will be bringing to live its Confam Gbedu experience at the 8th Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards (AMVCA) for a first of its kind joint performance.

In a statement released in Lagos on Friday, Pepsi announced that the star artistes will be live at the awards show which will hold on 14 May, 2022.

General Manager, Marketing, Seven-Up Bottling Company, Segun Ogunleye, expressed his delight at Pepsi’s involvement in the AMVCA, which he said is an extension of the brand’s passion point, adding that Pepsi is passionate about promotion of Nigerian pop culture by creating memorable and unforgettable experiences.

“The AMVCA celebrates outstanding achievements in the continent’s film industry. On our part, we see the partnership with the AMVCA as an opportunity to celebrate our sterling performers in entertainment by providing our consumers and the watching public with an experience they can make a memory of. We are excited to announce that Afrobeat icon, Lagbaja, and Pepsi Ambassador, Rema, will headline the maiden edition of the Confam Gbedu musical concert. We believe this performance will further establish Pepsi’s position as the refreshment of choice using music as an avenue to connect with generations from the past, present and future.”