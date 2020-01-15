Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has called on Nigerians to remain united and face the future with faith and hope by working for the peace of the nation to achieve the desired progress and development.

He noted that the commitment of the country’s armed forces to security and safety was a testament that one and indivisible Nigeria was possible and non-negotiable.

Oyetola stated this in Osogbo on Wednesday during the Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in after the symbolic wreath laying.

He implored the people to engage in acts that would deliver a strong, unified and prosperous Nigeria.

The governor maintained that the only way Nigerians could appreciate the sacrifices of the fallen heroes and veterans was for all to remain united in love and peace.

”Let us all continue to scale up intervention in loving memory of our fallen compatriots and in the service of our veterans.

“I commend the Armed Forces for strategising day and night to fight insurgency and terrorism and keep the nation safe,” he stated.

Oyetola also explained that his administration had been supportive of the veterans and the families of the fallen heroes through implementation of improved welfare policies and programmes.

”We all have a responsibility as a nation and as a people to continue to take care of the legionnaires and the families of the fallen heroes. Taking care of their welfare is the measure of our compassion and the volume and quality of our appreciation as beneficiaries of their sacrifices,” he said.

”These acts of reciprocation and compassion are encouragement and motivation for our gallant soldiers who are currently fighting insurgency, and are equally involved in peace support and internal security operations across the world.

”Each year since we came into power, we have rallied round our fallen heroes and provided for their needs. Our policies and programmes have been directed at them and the people through adequate, equitable and qualitative service delivery,” the governor added.