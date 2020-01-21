Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari in his felicitations with Minister of State, Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, on his 50th birthday, has urged him to remain focused on the broader picture of selfless service to the nation.

He also urged him to keep inspiring the younger generation to follow the same path of honour.

Buhari according to the statement by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, congratulated Keyamo on his many years of contribution to the nation as a lawyer and human rights activist.

President Buhari said he joins All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwarts, family members, friends and professional colleagues of the erudite lawyer in celebrating the landmark age, and the wisdom of making sacrificial choices that have brought recognitions, awards, and most recently a ministerial position.

“Our faith in the younger generation is renewed seeing the way you have conducted yourself; making sacrifices for the greater good of the country, and humanity,” the President said.

President Buhari prayed that the almighty God will grant the minister longer life, good health and strength.