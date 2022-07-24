Pastor Dolapo Popoola of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Jesus Embassy, Dugbe, Ibadan, has urged Nigerians to remain hopeful and pursue their visions against all odds.

Popoola gave the advice on Sunday during the 5th edition of the Church’s HELP Ministry anniversary in Ibadan.

Speaking on the theme of the event ‘Vision’, the cleric said that people, countries could fail in life for lack of vision.

She said that Nigerians need to be more prayerful and focused on God’s plan for the country especially in this trying moment of her existence.

She noted that anyone who has a great vision will always face challenges but should not be overwhelmed by such problems, rather see them as stepping stones to the promise land.

Popoola, who quoted Habakkuk 2: 2-3, advised individuals who have visions never to give up but write it down and be determined to fulfill it.

“What you cannot see for yourself in the nearest future you can never have because God works with your vision.

“One who has a vision must have a passion because the fulfilment of your vision is the key to happiness ” she said.

The Convener of the programme, Mrs Aboyede Ojo, said HELP is a women-focused programme targeted at developing them both spiritually and physically.

She said it was to place women in the right standing in God’s purpose and fulfilment of destiny.

“This is the fifth edition of HELP, it works with women entrepreneurs to push their businesses through networking; a place where we seek God together and share ideas,” she said.

According to Ojo, vision is more than a dream or ambition and can only be gotten from God.

She adds that fulfilling vision should be active and not passive.

“It requires action, planning, pursuing, breaking forth, absolute trust in God and waiting for the appointed time for the vision to be accomplished.

“You may see a vision but what you do to fulfill it matters most, so action must be taken.

“No matter the challenges you may be facing be determined and wait on God because He is able to see you through,” she said.

Ojo thanked God for giving her the grace to soar high in the ministry, the entire church and pastorate for the support given to her.(NAN)