From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, has urged Nigerians to remain hopeful for a better nation especially as Nigerians prepare to take back their country for good, come 2023.

Obi made this call while delivering his 2022 Christmas message to Nigerians. He explained that the celebration of Christmas birthed hope in the world while urging Nigerians to hold unto that firm hope for a better and more productive nation.

He restated that Christmas is a season of love and that the celebration of the birth of Christ should be a constant reminder of how God gave His only begotten son for the salvation of humanity.

“We as humans should therefore endeavour to make the sacrifice even when it is painful, for the good of others and for our society,” he said.

He encouraged Nigerians to go beyond the festivities and glamour associated with the Christmas season and strive to live out the true essence of the celebration. He stated that fraternal love and giving to the poor are the hallmark of the Christmas celebrations, and enjoined all to lend helping hands to one another.

Obi urged Nigerians to see the year 2023 as a very significant year in the history of the nation as it presents Nigerians the opportunity to turn around the trajectory of the nation by giving only competent leaders access to power.

He wished Nigerians a productive and prosperous new year.