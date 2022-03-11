Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, has charged troops of the Nigerian Army to remain resolute and focused while carrying out their constitutional mandate of defending the territorial integrity of the nation and protecting the citizenry in the conduct of on going internal security operations across Nigeria.

He gave the charge in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, to officers and soldiers during his operational tour of 2 Brigade’s area of responsibility (AOR).

He was received and briefed by the brigade commander, Brigadier General Mohammed Inuwa, on the general security situation in the area.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

He pointed out that electoral activities would soon commence around the country and warned that troops must avoid being dragged into any form of politicking.

The army chief educated the troops on the role of the army during elections as that of supporting the Nigeria Police, “which is the lead agency in the security architecture of elections.”

He called on them to vigorously protect national economic assets by checking the activities of criminals and economic saboteurs “who are hell-bent on sabotaging the oil and gas sector of the nation’s economy.”

He assured the troops that their administrative and operational challenges would receive due and prompt attention, adding that the welfare of personnel was paramount in his command.

The COAS inspected projects in the new barracks under construction at Nsit Ubium Local Government.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

He also visited 6 Battalion’s headquarters, Ibagwa in Abak Local Government, where he also interacted with officers and soldiers.

2023: Stay out of politics, Yahaya warns officers, soldiers

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, has charged officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army to remain non-partisan in the discharge of their duties during and after the 2023 general election.

The COAS gave the charge at the opening of the two-day Career Planning and Management Seminar for officers of the Nigerian Army, organised by the Department of the Military Secretary, in Abuja.

Represented by the Chief of Transformation and Innovation, Major General Charles Ofoche, Yahaya maintained that military officers must be professional and above board in their conduct. He said the seminar was part of efforts by the Nigerian Army to ensure that its personnel remained professional in all their activities and operations across the country: “I would like to use this forum to reiterate the need for all to remain nonpartisan as we approach the 2023 general election. Efforts are in place to ensure that the conduct of officers and men before, during and after the election remain professional and above board.

“I, therefore, urge you all to display highest professional conduct during the electioneering process.”

He said involvement of the Nigerian Army in several operations across the country had brought to the fore the need for efficient career planning to engender good leadership among officers: “It has become imperative to improve our approach to career planning and human resource management to ensure a balanced and rewarding career path for officers.”

He said the seminar would avail the participants the opportunity to understand the new carrier policy decisions, analysis of the Nigerian Army and the role of officers in realising the objectives of the policy.

“As members of the armed forces, we should be mindful of the need to adequately prepare to operate in joint environment and deploy them to where they can efficiently develop novel plans, processes, and strategies to meet the changing nature of the battle space.

“Therefore, it is imperative that we maintain momentum while motivating our officers and men through an efficient and balanced career planning process.”

Earlier, Military Secretary, Army, Major General Jamal Abdulsalam, said the seminar was in realisation that human resource management contributes in no small measure to the professional development of personnel for optimal performance in joint and single service operations.

He said the seminar was designed to facilitate the understanding of guidelines required to position Nigerian Army officers “to enable them meet the global best practices and the demand for efficiently carrying out the responsibility of planning careers for army officers.”

He said the need for understanding of career-related issues had been compounded by the involvement of the Nigerian Army in a wide range of operations: “These factors have significantly affected career planning and thus require a determined approach to military human resource management.”

Army officer named ambassador against drug abuse by NDLEA

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has decorated the former Commanding Officer, 72 Special Forces Battalion, Makurdi, Benue State, Lieutenant Colonel Abdulkadir Alhassan, as War Against Drug Abuse Ambassador (WADA).

The agency said the officer was given the award because of his tremendous contributions and support for the agency to rid the state of illicit drugs and substances.

NDLEA, director, Benue State Command, Mrs. Esther Musa, said Alhassan was instrumental to the huge successes recorded by the command in its 2021 operations. She commended the senior officer for the consistent support his unit had given the agency in conducting several raids and arrests into enclaves of dangerous drug abusers, growers and traffickers: “The agency worked tireless in the past to tackle the abusers and traffickers in the past to no avail. Lots of these drug abusers and traffickers had in the past resisted attempts at being arrested by the NDLEA agents to the extent of fighting back the NDLEA operatives with dangerous weapons.

“But since the outgoing commanding officer began rendering support to the agency by allowing a detachment of his men accompany the NDLEA operatives during raid missions on drug traffickers’ hideouts, the resistance by the dangerous traffickers was eliminated.

“This cooperation between the 72 Special Forces Battalion troops and the NDLEA recorded some of its biggest successes during the recently concluded Nigerian Army Exercise Enduring Peace, which was an Army Headquarters project run in Benue State to assist in curbing violence, kidnapping and banditry during the last Christmas.

“The exercise was conducted under the auspices of the 401 Special Forces Brigade. It lasted between October and December 2021.”

The NDLEA director came in company of some of her officers for the award presentation. She expressed the hope that the award would go a long way to spur him to be relentless in his efforts of fighting for a drug free society. She enjoined other officers of the battalion to emulate the leadership qualities Alhassan exhibited.

Square up with oil thieves, 6 Division soldiers charged

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, has charged officers and soldiers of 6 Division, Nigerian Army, to deal with criminals engaging in illegal oil bunkering activities in the Niger Delta region thus sabotaging the nation’s economy.

He described the oil and gas sector as the mainstay of the Nigerian economy, noting that the activities of illegal oil bunkerers and refiners were inimical to the economy of the nation. He said they must confront all forms of oil theft and associated crimes with renewed vigour and resolve.

He gave the charge at the Headquarters of the division in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, during a tour of the division’s Area of Responsibility.

COAS pointed out that some elements would test the troops’ will and resolve. He encouraged them to be steadfast and tackle such elements headlong.

He lauded the troops’ commitment and sacrifice for operating in a difficult and environmentally hazardous terrain, even as he enjoined them not to betray the trust reposed in them by the nation to protect the oil and gas sector, adding that they must remain apolitical and steer clear of political activism.

He assured them that competence and diligence would be rewarded, while indolence and untoward behaviour would be punished.

He later commissioned the remodelled accommodation Quarters for 6 Division Regimental Sergent Major (RSM), 29 Battalion Medical Reception Station (MRS), the Battalion Motor Transport Yard, refurbished vehicles, and the 29 Battalion Soldiers’ Club.

Recruitment for 83 regular intake ends May 13

The Nigerian Army portal for 83 Regular Recruits Intake for non-tradesmen and women, which opened on March 7, ends on May 13.

Interested applicants are advised to visit the portal to apply.

Interested candidates must be single, Nigerian citizens by birth and must possess National Identity Card/NIN or BVN. They must be medically, physically and psychologically fit, in accordance with Nigerian Army standards.

Applicants must be free of any criminal conviction by the court of law; possess a valid birth certificate endorsed by the National Population Commission (NPC), hospital, or local government council or valid age declaration.

They must possess at least a minimum of four passes in not more than two sittings in WASCE/GCE/NECO/NABTEB. They must not be less than 18 years and not more than 22 years as at the commencement of training by August 8, 2022.

Applicants must not be less than 1.68 metres and 1.62 metres tall for male and female candidates, respectively, and must possess a valid certificate of state of origin.

Knowledge of any additional skill would be an added advantage.

Applicants are advised to log onto carefully read instructions before applying.