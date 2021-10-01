From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Ayade, who stated this in his 61st Independence Anniversary message to Cross Riverians, said the vision and aspirations of our founding fathers melted into concrete reality with the birthing of our dear country Nigeria as an independent state.

According to him, it has been an admixture, sometimes chequered, disappointing, hard and fraught with challenges that so often tend to numb our spirits.

He said: “In the he last 61 years, we have demonstrated more commitment, greater faith and unflinching belief in the project called Nigeria than anyone would have imagined. We have survived brutal assaults, wriggled through tremors of recurring violence and sailed through the sea of divisive politics.

“As a people, we are currently confronted by a wave of insurgency and banditry. But against all odds, we have continued to bounce back, to rediscover ourselves by staying focused, steadfast and optimistic. And with the Almighty God watching over us, our dear country shall overcome.

“In spite of those dispiriting moments, there have, however, been glittering times that we have exuded so much national pride as a people, following our chain of accomplishments as a nation. Conscious of the fact that no nation has ever berthed on a roller coaster; or fulfilled its destiny without sweat, we cannot, therefore, as a country, afford to take our eyes off the ball.

“More significantly, today’s celebration should no doubt serve as a reawakening and an enticing platform to reflect on our past in order to rechart our future.

“So as we ruminate on our nation’s sociopolitical trajectory- considering the tall mountains we have had to climb, the steep slopes we have had to descend, I enjoin all to remain resolute by re-committing and re-dedicating yourselves to the enduring values and vision that distinguish us as Cross Riverians.

“For it is only by such distinguishing attributes that we can achieve true independence as a people- one that will guarantee true freedom and total emancipation in the real sense of it,” he stated.”

He said his administration would continue to create a new and sound economy firmly anchored on industrialization, with a huge potential to create jobs and lift our people out of deprivations, adding that by bonding together “we can boldly confront the future with a renewed confidence and determination.”

