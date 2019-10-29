The remains of Hajiya Jummai Abubakar, widow to Nigeria’s first prime minister, Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, was buried at the Bauchi Central Cemetery in Bauchi State, yesterday.

The funeral prayers, presided by the Chief Imam of Bauchi Central Mosque, Mallam Bala Baba-Inna, took place at exactly 2.15 p.m at the Palace of the Emir of Bauchi with Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state and other dignitaries in attendance.

Others who also attended the funeral rite were the Emirs of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Suleiman; Dass, Alhaji Bilyamunu Othman; Ningi, Alhaji Yunusa Danyaya; Misau, Alhaji Ahmed Suleiman; Katagum, Alhaji Umar Farouk, and and representative of that Jama’are, Yerima Jama’are.

Jummai passed away at a Lagos hospital on Sunday after a protracted illness. Aged 85, she left behind eight children and many grandchildren.