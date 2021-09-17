Football governing body, FIFA, on Thursday, September 16 published its latest rankings of National Teams.

Despite back-to-back wins in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, the Super Eagles sit in the 34th position, same as they were in the August rankings.

The three-time African champions began their campaign in the World Cup qualifies with a 2-0 win against Liberia and registered a 2-1 road win over Cape Verde in their next fixture.

Senegal are Africa’s highest ranked team as they are in 20th place, Tunisia are in 25th, AFCON champions Algeria are 30th and Morocco in 33rd.

Among the Eagles’ 2021 AFCON group opponents, it was only Guinea-Bissau that moved up as they climbed to 105th.

While for Egypt and Sudan, they dropped to 48th and 127th spots respectively.

And for their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying group opponents, Liberia rose to 144th, Cape Verde remained at 77th and Central African Republic dropped to 124th.

In the global rankings the top five is made of representatives from Europe and South America, with Belgium leading the way followed by Brazil, England, France and Italy.

The next FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking will be published on October 21, 2021.

