Overheard on Dove TV: “All manners (sic) of problems attacked him” Be redeemed: all manner of problems

THE BUSINESS REPORT of May 13 contained a headline howler: “Businessman remanded in prison custody for suspected adulterated, substandard engine oil” Industry: yank out ‘prison,’ which is encompassed in ‘remand’. A court can also remand a suspect in EFCC’s custody.

“This is despite of a Kano State High Court order restraining him….” Ganduje’s lawlessness: in spite of or despite a Kano….

Super Saturday: “However, the exit of some of the label’s big names like…in the last six months seem (seems) to leave the imprint in a saggy state….”

Polity: “Tumult over Amosun’s last minute (last-minute) actions”

“…to represent Ilorin East/Ilorin South Federal Constituency under (on) the platform of APC (the APC)….”

“…history is repeating itself this season again.” Delete ‘again’ because it is otiose here.

“He has no doubt had a good season with Charleroi culminating into (in) his being linked with several clubs….”

THISDAY Front Page of April 27 takes over today with the following faults: “However, it was learnt that there was serious hostility between the two groups yesterday morning….” Truth & Reason: a serious hostility or serious hostilities, depending on intended context. And this: what if we delete ‘two’ from the extract—will it affect the sentence?

“No proper hand over (handover) to vice president”

“Lagos world class (world-class) transport project”

“…yesterday in Abuja declared that President Muhammadu Buhari’s ongoing 10-day private visit to London, United Kingdom (another comma) is (was) an illegal and unconstitutional trip.”

“Dogara’s free medical treatments in Bauchi” Get it right: ‘treatment’ is uncountable.

“The fear of failure sometimes rob (robs) me of life changing (life-changing) opportunities”

“She had worked with (for or in) an insurance company after which she contested for a spot amongst (among) the stars when she participated in…” Plus: you work with (mostly) or through people

“She talks to (with)…on how it all started….”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE comes in after a long while. Its April 29 edition celebrated 66 hearty cheers to the Great Guru courtesy a full-page advertorial publication placed by a family: “Your talents in human resources management is (are) awesome.”

“In recognition of your exceptional impact to (on) humanity…” This was endorsed by RemoGDF.

“We also appreciate the Glory of God as we commission (inaugurate) today the new….”

“I…most heartily rejoice with an accomplished businessman, eminent Nigerian and philanthropist per (par) excellence.”

“We need to take steps within the context of this Nigeria (Nigerian) constitution….” Powered by the Conscience of the Yoruba Nation

Let us leave Ibadan with this blunder from Nigerian Tribune Editorial of the above edition under reference: “…whose refrain, capturing the sentiment of majority (a majority) of female protesters, has been….”

THISDAY Front Page of May 6 disseminated three errors: “He said the new offensive will (would) incorporate other security agencies and extend (extended) to other states experiencing attacks by bandits.”

“Former military administrator of Mid-west buried amidst (amid) encomiums”

“Davido shared series (a series) of videos….”

THE GUARDIAN of April 20 disseminated a diseased line:”Senate may review NLC Act, says no witch-hunting” (witch-hunt)

From the above edition comes the next juvenile word error: “President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, said there is (was) no political undertone to the move.” Reporters who do not know the rudiments of reported speech writing have not begun intellectual journalism. I recommend celebrity genre of the profession for such neophytes!

“30% discount on hotel accomodation when you fly…” No jet-lagged spelling: accommodation.

“Trees as antidote against flood” (DAILY INDEPENDENT Metro Headline, April 18) My antidote to (not against) lexical slipshoddiness is carefulness in collocation.

Another spelling interlude: “NASS seeks funds for excercise”. Spell-check: exercise.

“And the electorate has (have) been taken for a ride because…”

“This year’s edition of the National Sports Festival was marred with (marred by) series (a series) of protests by many states against the medal haul (medals haul or the haul of medals) by the host, which they believe was achieved by dubious means. States like Bayelsa, Edo and Kaduna could not hide their feelings as they pointed accusing fingers on (they pointed the finger at) the ways and manner by which Team Rivers dominated every event they partake (partook in).” What a scandalous and utterly embarrassing piece of sports journalism!

“Kano athletes poise for war over NSF reward.” I am not poised for war. This reminds me of one of the titles in the heyday of Daily Times, Poise, which was edited by delectable and vivacious Medline Tador in the 90s.

“Bereaved Nigerian mother lashes Austria over son’s death” Fixed expression: lash out at.

“South African minister to clampdown on guns” Noun: clampdown; phrasal verb: clamp down (which applies here).

“Rediscovering the African idiom at World Music Day” Art and Life: on World Music Day.

“Otherwise, somewhere down the line with their loots, these men would continue to come back to rape the polity.” ‘Loot’ is uncountable.

“Resident doctors in neighbouring Ghana went on strike less than a week before our own strike and theirs have (has) since been resolved.”

“Perhaps, Babatunde Raji Fashola’s roads was (were) never meant to withstand ‘satanic’ rains, the type that has been tormenting Lagos.”

“Others are outrightly ugly.” This is American corruption of language. British Standard English: Others are outright ugly.

“Kidnapped people were turned into beasts of burden to cart away all RUF booties (booty).”

“They point accusing fingers towards female prostitutes who are girlfriends to the armed robbers and provide those anti-social miscreants accommodation and succour to perpetuate their despicable crimes.” Delete ‘accusing’ and point the finger at (not towards) prostitutes. And this: anti-social miscreants? This is the summit of illiteracy and loose thinking!

“It will present events in the two chambers, record achievements, gossips and behind-the-scene moves of the assemblymen.” ‘Gossip’, in this context, is uncountable.

“Shoot-at-sight order in Borno State” Get it right: shoot-on-sight order

“The last but not the least is about corruption” No task: the last but not least.

“These children disappeared atimes from home after their parents had gone to search for daily bread.” Children for sale: at times.

“No sooner had the morning papers commenced at (on) the main campus of the university at about 10 a.m.” Either at or about 10 a.m. ‘At about’ smacks of thoughtlessness and uncertainty.

NEXT WEEK: Readers’ feedback