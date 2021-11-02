From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) and some Christian leaders have counselled Nigerian political leaders to remember that death is the inevitable end of every person, and therefore they should give the best to Nigerians.

The christian bodies and leaders gave the charge in separate interviews with Daily Sun at the funeral service of Pastor (Mrs) Comfort Lawon, wife of Apostle I.D. Lawon, founder and General Missions Director (GMD), Fullstature Missions International (FMI), Ibadan, Oyo State. She passed on at the age of 66. She was one of mathematics teachers of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State at Bishop Philips Academy(BPA), Iwo Road, Ibadan, and belonged to the group that is called “Oluko Gomina.”

The charge was given by CAN chairman in the state, Apostle (Col) Joshua Akinyemiju (retd); the state PFN chairman, Rev’d Samson Ajetomobi, from Men of Issachar Vision; Apostle Sunday Popoola of World Communication Ministries (WOCOM), Ibadan and former chairman of PFN in the state; Rev’d Solomon Adebara of Fountain of Grace Ministries and Chapel, Old Ife Road, Ibadan; and Rev’d Pre Ovia of Destiny International Christian Assembly, based in Europe, America and Asia.

According to Ajetomobi, “The death has different dimensions to different people. Death for some people is eternal separation from God because of their lifestyles; how they have oppressed the poor and cheated the innocent, and God is a God of righteousness. So, when death comes, such people should be afraid because it is eternal damnation, it is judgment. But if a man has served the people, helped the poor, the story will not be the same.

“Look at the state of our nation today. Look at the challenges of this country. The poor are increasing daily in number, people are being maimed and killed, and insecurity is rising. Whoever is behind this, God will judge in due time.

“So, the lesson of coming to a place like this for funeral service is for all of us to think soberly and ask ourselves the question – ‘How will my end be?’ It is clear, we will not live forever. Let the strong take caution, let the wealthy take caution, let the poor take caution, and let anybody who takes public office takes caution because it is terminal. Life itself is terminal. How will you face God? How will you face people you have injured when you are out of office?”

The CAN chairman, Akinyemiju, also stated: “The political leaders should know that whatever position they are holding belongs to God. They are holding that position in trust for God. So, whatever they are doing, they should have the fear of God. They should govern with the fear of God.”

Rev’d Solomon Adebara, also lent his voice to the charge, saying: “Nigerian leaders should know that they will not live on earth forever. There is nothing they gathered that they can go with. Everything will be left on earth. God is too smart to allow anyone to take anything from earth to the grave. If you do, armed robbers will pick it up.

“A life is not a life if it does not leave the earth better than it met it. A life that keeps gathering and gathering will end up in futility. Vanity on vanity, all is vanity. I was just reading of an ex-senator, wearing a white clothes and sitting down like a pet. But in his wee days, he was loud, very strong, and had every quality you can think of. Now, he is weak. Now, the grave is calling for him very soon.

“So, our leaders who live, should remember that they are servants of the people, because the are eating from the resources of the commonwealth of the people. They should live to glorify God. They should live a life of selflessness. They must live their lives to ensure that they give the best to the people.”

Rev’d Pre Ovia of Destiny International Christian Assembly, said: “Political leaders should rejoice that they have the power of influence. But they should equally remember that with every privilege comes accountability. But the final accountability is not with the government, or with men who are born to die. It is with God who has given them the privilege, who will require it from them whenever their time elapses. No political leader stays forever. They only have the season. In their season, they should be their best for God and those they serve.”

Apostle Sunday Popoola of WOCOM, also noted: “Our leaders in this country are most privileged because God has given them enormous resources and opportunities to make a difference in the lives of people. Unfortunately, they think it is all about them and their few clicks. So, we see a nation so endowed and the people so neglected that they suffering, they are in pain.

“But our leaders should know they will give accounts of the great opportunities they have been given, how they are spending the resources of this nation, how they are using the opportunities God has given them, how they are using their positions, because there is no way we can match the experience of the people who are suffering and who are in squalor, with the enormous wealth that is being talked about.

“Look at what they are mentioning in budget. Look at what they are saying the country has borrowed, and you are asking yourself, where have all these gone into? The roads are terrible, infrastructure are in horrible condition. Now, Nigeria cannot even feed her population. A land flowing with milk and honey and also writhing in suffering. Let them turn over a new leaf.”

