It’s exactly five years since Madam Ifeneme Christiana passed on unto glory.

Christiana was born on February 15, 1953, to the family of Mr. & Mrs. Obadiah of Oji River, Umuaguinyi, Enugu State, and died on September 16, 2015.

She was a very godly person, caring and hardworking.

According to her children, Sunday Ezifeneme and Loveth Ezifeneme, they still feel her loss.

In tribute, they said: “Although you didn’t reach 70 years, the biblical age of which King David, the psalmist wrote, your life was well spent and we are grateful to God for all the grace endowed in you.”