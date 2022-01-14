Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has felicitated with officers, soldiers and their families for their sacrifices to ensure the unity and stability of Nigeria. He was speaking during the Armed Forces Remembrance Day (AFRD), at Army Headquarters, Abuja.

He said the celebration was in recognition of “our fallen heroes, gallant men and women, who paid the supreme price in the defence of peace, unity and prosperity of our dear nation, Nigeria, and the world at large.”

“Many of the fallen heroes laid down their lives during the First and Second World Wars, Nigerian Civil War, peace support operations across the globe and various internal security operations, including the fight against insurgency, terrorism and banditry.

“Their sacrifices will never be forgotten. The AFRD also presents an opportunity to honour veterans who are still alive. Many of the veterans, regrettably, sustained varying degrees of injuries in the course of their service to the nation and humanity. Care for the injured and maimed personnel will remain our cardinal focus,” Yahaya said.

He appreciated troops for their sacrifices, and urged them not to relent but to sustain and consolidate on the successes recorded so far. The COAS called on officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army to be loyal to constituted authority and ensure greater collaboration and synergy with sister services and other security agencies in the pursuit of peace and security in Nigeria.

He equally reaffirmed the loyalty of the Nigerian Army to the President, Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces of Nigeria and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has committed to improving the welfare of personnel of the Nigerian Armed Forces and their family members for their sacrifices in defence of the country. Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo made this known at the interdenominational church service to mark AFRD in Abuja. He said the sacrifice of troops in defence of the nation’s territorial integrity would not be in vein.

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, Osinbajo called on Nigerians to continue to support the military and other security agencies to address the security challenges bedevilling the country.

He said: “Our commitment as an administration is to ensure that the welfare, benefits and entitlements of the next-of-kin will remain our priority. We also remember the veterans who willingly put their lives in harm’s way to protect us.

“There is a time for war, and a time for peace in the life of every nation. Soldiers engaged in the various internal security operations deserve commendation for heeding the call to duty, to confront non-state actors testing the will of the state. The question iswhether we, as a people, are worthy of the sacrifice of the armed forces.

“To justify and appreciate the sacrifice made by our men in uniforms, we must show commitment to nation building, challenge evil wherever we see it. That way, the sacrifice of the military will not be in vein.

“We are not just fighting for the Nigeria of today – with all its imperfections, but to bequeath to our children a worthy nation.”

The service, which took place at the National Christian Centre, Abuja, was attended by top government functionaries, members of the National Assembly, top serving and retired military officers, members of the Nigerian Legion, clergymen and families of deceased military personnel.

NDA 41 Regular Course celebrates 31 new Generals

Members of the 41 Regular Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna, have celebrated their course mates recently promoted to the enviable ranks of Major-Generals, Rear Admirals and Air Vice Marshals, respectively, in the Army, Navy and Air Force.

President of the 41 Regular Course Alumni Association, Major Lancelot Anyanya (rtd), urged the officers to justify the confidence reposed on them. He said the promotion was the outcome of perseverance and hard work, the hallmarks of the 41 Regular Course.

He tasked his course mates to remember that such promotion was a call to higher responsibility. He expressed confidence that they would deliver on their respective areas of assignment.

Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, represented by commandant of the NDA, Major General Yusuf, congratulated the celebrants for reaching the peak of their careers. He displayed the passport photographs of the officers as cadets at the academy.

Chairman, Amnesty Office, Col. Dickson Dikio, also expressed happiness with the promotion of the officers. Senior military officers, spouses, children and friends attended the get-together at the National Defence College, Officers’ Mess, Abuja.

…Exercise Camp Highland ends Jan 29

The final outdoor field training exercise for army cadets of Short Service Course 47, Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna, codenamed Exercise Camp Highland, which started on January 8, will end January 28, 2022.

The exercise is ongoing in Plateau and Kaduna states. It is aimed at testing the leadership skills, physical fitness, as well as command and control abilities, among other military competencies of the cadets.

It is an important training activity used in ascertaining the preparedness of the cadets for commissioning as officers into the Nigerian Armed Forces.

The phases of the exercise taking place in Plateau State, include Map Reading Exercise at Heipang and Adventure Training at the Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre, Shere Hills, Jos, from January 8 to 14, 2022. Tactical drills and battle inoculation drills would take place in Kachia general area between January 14 and 29, 2022.

NDA public relations officer, Major Bashir Jajira, advised communities living around Heipang and Shere Hills not to panic as they would observe mass movement of military personnel, vehicles and equipment in the general area from January 8 to 15, 2022.

He equally called on residents of Katul Crossing-Fadan Kamant axis in Zagon Katafe Local Government, Kaduna State, to go about their lawful businesses as they would observe same tactical drills involving firing /simulation of small arms and artillery fire from January 15 to 19, 2022.

He appealed to them to report any breach of security to the nearest authorities. He said the battle inoculation, which will feature live firing of small arms, armour and artillery weapons would be conducted from January 20 to 29, 2022, within the military exercise area near

Nigerian Army Base Camp, Kachia. He advised locals around Aninkwa Insame and neighbouring communities to stay away from the live firing area during the period of the exercise.

He said: “All necessary safety measures and arrangements have been put in place to ensure safety in the exercise areas.”

He appealed for cooperation from the local communities directly affected by the exercise and Nigerians as a whole as they train future military leaders for the armed forces.

Soldiers kill 3 terrorists, recover arms, destroy illegal market

Soldiers in counter-insurgency operations in the North East have killed three members of the Boko Haram and destroyed an illegal market operated by the terrorists at Gallo Malawari, Borno State.

The soldiers from 5 Brigade, Sector 3 Joint Task Force (JTF), North East Operation Hadin Kai, who came in contact with the terrorists while on clearance operation code named Operation Dominance I, also inflicted heavy casualties on the terrorists who retreated when they could no longer withstand the firepower of the troops.

Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, said: “Troops of 5 Brigade, Sector 3, Joint Task Force (JTF), North East Operation Hadin Kai, while consolidating on their dogged push to deplete Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province Terrorists (ISWAP) in Borno State, recorded a decisive victory against the terrorists in Damask on Friday, January 7, 2022.

“The gallant troops, while conducting clearance operations, code named Operation Dominance I, came in contact with the terrorists at an illegal market operated by the terrorists in Gallo Malawari.

“In the fierce encounter, three BH/ISWAP terrorists were neutralised, while others, bowing to superior firepower retreated in disarray.

“Troops recovered one AK-47 rifle, a truck, two motorcycles, four empty magazines and rounds of 7.62mm ammunition among others.”

Army arrests soldier for assaulting traffic warden in Ibadan

The Army Headquarters, Abuja, said it has arrested one of its personnel for attacking a police traffic warden on duty in Ibadan, Oyo State, in a video that went viral on the social media. Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, said: “Following the viral video of an assault on two traffic wardens by men in military uniform suspected to be soldiers, the Headquarters, Nigerian Army, ordered immediate investigation to identify and arrest the culprits. Preliminary investigation has shown that the unfortunate incident took place on Friday, January 7, 2022, at Adeoyo Road, by Ring Road, Ibadan.

“The investigation is also already yielding results as one of assailants, a Lance Corporal of the Nigerian Army, has been taken into custody. Efforts are being made in collaboration with the Oyo State Command of the Nigeria Police Force to identify, locate and arrest the remaining culprits.

“Even as investigation is still on going, the Nigerian Army wishes to dissociate itself from the very reprehensible conduct of the individuals seen in that video. The vicious attack on fellow security personnel or any unarmed citizens in the manner seen in the video is not consistent with the ethos and professionalism of the Nigerian Army and therefore stands condemned in very strong terms.

“At the end of investigation, anyone found culpable in the sordid incident will be made to face the full wrath of the disciplinary provisions of the Nigerian Army.”

Counter-terrorism war: Army partners Maimartaba, unveils movie on Hadin Kai

The Nigerian Army has gone into partnership with Maimartaba Productions to produce a movie “Hadin Kai’, aimed at mopping support for troops in the frontline.

The movie is part of the non-kinetic efforts of the Nigerian Army to rid the nation of terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other violent criminals threatening the country.

At a media briefing to herald the commencement of the movie production held at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, director of production, Shitu John, said: “In spite of the increasing military operations in dealing with the internal security challenges in the country, the spate of insecurity and threat to national security is obviously alarming.

“This worrisome development has called for the adoption of all-of-nation approach as a veritable means of effectively tackling the challenges.”

“This approach demands that in times like this, every segment of the Nigerian society is expected to contribute its quota to complement the efforts of the military and other security agencies.

“In specific terms, the nature of military operations demand stakeholders engagements, strategic communication and robust military-media relations through advocacy and sensitization campaigns.

“To this extent, the Nigerian movie industries, media and other stakeholders are urged to partner with the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) towards solving the security challenges facing the country.

“In the light of above, Maimartaba has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nigerian Army to produce a movie titled ‘Hadin Kai.’ The story of the movie is generally on the role of citizenry in attaining stability, peace and security in the Nigerian society.

“The film, ‘Hadin Kai’ is first of its kind in Northern Nigeria and is designed to align with the vision of the Chief of Army Staff which is having a professional Nigerian Army ready to accomplish assigned missions within a joint environment in defence of Nigeria.

“It is also aimed at preserving and projecting the cultures, traditions, values, morals and beliefs of the Nigerian Army. This is another way of providing morale-boosting supports to the Nigerian military, who spearheaded the fight against insecurity on behalf of the rest of us.

“This particular movie is a flagship of Maimartaba. It is estimated to cost millions of naira at the production stage. The project is also expected to create over 1,000 direct and indirect jobs to the youths in the areas of Cinematography, Lighting, Acting, Sound and Audio Engineering, Fashion and Costumes, Graphics Designing and Post Production.

“The production of the movie is to commence in the first quarter of 2022 in Kaduna State and to be completed within the period of two months. The production is aimed at winning the hearts and mind of its viewers and to promote peace and stability in the country.

“The producers strongly believe that ‘soft or non-kinetic approach is a veritable mechanism that can be adopted in solving security challenges currently bedevilling the country.

“Finally, we want to register our unalloyed appreciation to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Faruk Yahaya, for this great opportunity as well as his total support and collaboration. We also appreciate the media and journalists covering this beautiful occasion.”