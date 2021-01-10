Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday commended the Armed Forces for their efforts in ensuring the unity of the country.

Sanwo-Olu gave the commendation at the Interdenominational Divine Service to mark the Year 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration, held at Chapel of Christ The Light, Alausa, Ikeja.

Represented by the Special Adviser on Parastatals Monitoring Office, Mr Afolabi Ayantayo, he said that the state would continue to support the forces.

“Our armed forces have come a long way in keeping the country together. Due to their efforts, Nigerians have remained united despite the Nigeria civil war that took place from 1967 to 1970.

“They have continued to push forward to make sure that we remain safe in the hands of bandits. If not for their efforts, a lot of bad things would had happened to the country.

“We are using today to recognise and appreciate them so that they will put in more efforts in keeping the state safe,´´the governor said.

The Commissioner for Home Affairs, Mr Anofiu Elegushi, commended the armed forces for their selfless service in defending the country.

“Our appreciation also goes to all para-military organisations, members of the diplomatic corps, and all security agencies in the state.

“The state owes you a debt of gratitude for invaluable services you have rendered in securing the nation and ensuring conducive environment for businesses to thrive in Lagos and the nation at large,´´ Elegushi said.

Giving his sermon, on the theme of the service: “Love and Sacrifice´´, Venerable Olufeyisanjo Ojelabi, the Dean, Cathedral Church of St. Jude, Ebute Metta, said that everything around and about God is love.

Ojelabi who read the Holy Bible from the gospel of John 15:13, said that Jesus Christ sacrificed himself for the salvation of mankind.

He said that the armed forces had shown love and sacrifice for the country, as they had gone to battlefields for the unity of the country.

According to him, some have lost their lives, some lost their legs, some lost their arms and some cannot enjoy life again because of the effects of war.

“Are we reciprocating the love and sacrifice shown to maintain the unity of this country?.

“Are we paying their pension and gratuity regularly or are we paying them to regret ever going further to make the sacrifices they have made for this country?.

“If you refuse to pay attention to their wellbeing, then we will be abusing or insulting their sensibilities,´´ Ojelabi said. (NAN)