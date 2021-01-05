



Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has pledged his administration continous support for the men of the armed forces who have fought a good fight in defending the country.

Governor Sanwo-Olu while launching this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day emblem with five million naira noted that the families of the fallen heroes would also not be left behind.

The governor at the event to launch this year’s edition of the armed forces remembrance day emblem and appeal fund, appreciated the men of the Nigerian soldiers who had defended the county selflessly, and promises continous support for them and the families of those who had died among them.

In his remarks, the State Chairman and Deputy Commandant General, Nigerian Legion Lagos State Council, Fola Akande, thanked the Governor for his kind gesture while appealing for more intervention and said the event was a day the gallantry of fallen heroes and military is been celebrated.

Activities marking this year’s armed forces remembrance day continues in the week and till weekend when special jumat service and Sunday service will be held.