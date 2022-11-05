From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Senator Remi Tinubu (APC – Lagos Central) has visited flood victims in Bayelsa State describing the flood disaster as “heartbreaking”.

Tinubu, who is also the wife of the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, accompanied by Hajiya Fatima Nana Shettima, wife of the vice presidential candidate of the APC, Senator Kashim Shettima, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva and his wife, Dr Mrs Alanyingi Sylva, toured Internally Displaced Persons, ( IDPs) to sympathise with the flood victims by donating medical and food items.

Speaking at the IDP camp at the Ox-Bow Lake Pavilion in Yenagoa, Senator Tinubu emphasized that the visit was strictly on humanitarian grounds to personally empathize with Bayelsans over the devastation brought by the flood and to extend a hand of assistance.

“We have come to offer the little help we can. Asides from drugs and medical equipment, food, and wrappers and other items I am also donating the sum of 50 million naira to the state. The donation is a recapitulation for businesses as some businesses were affected by the flood’

According to her, 1000 individuals would receive fifty thousand naira each as a post-flood intervention and the process would be managed by the Hon. Minister of State, Petroleum Resources.

“We have come here to empathize with you. We thank the Honourable Minister and his wife, whom we call “mama Petroleum”. We thank them sincerely for what they have been doing and we greet the people of Bayelsa state. We know what has come upon this land and we come with glad tidings”

Responding to journalists in Yenagoa, Mrs Sylva described the situation as delicate and “a time for the best of our humanity to be exhibited”.

She hailed Bayelsans for holding forth, stating that there is some solace in the fact that help is arriving and the worst phase is behind.

In his response at the Igbogene IDP camp, Sylva commended the resilience of Bayelsans, the thoroughness of the camp coordinators and the orderliness of the people in general which has kept complete anarchy at bay.

Sylva thanked Senator Mrs Oluremi Tinubu and Hajiya Fatima Kashim Shettima for the visit and assured them that it is a moment Bayelsans will always affectionately remember.

In a brief visit to the Obenibe of Epie Kingdom, His Royal Majesty King Malla Sasime, the monarch expressed gratitude for the visit

‘These acts of humanity are what it takes a society to actually grow. We appreciate you and the Honourable Minister so much for remembering our people at this critical time. Thank you and May God bless you.”