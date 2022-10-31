By Henry Uche

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has named Remita Payment Services Limited (RPSL) as the winner of the “Payment Service Provider Of The Year” award recipient.

In a statement delivered by its business manager, Emaka Aaron, the award was presented recently during the celebration of one year since the launch of the e-Naira themed- “eNaira365days.”

According to Aaron, the award serves as a testament to the company’s efforts in raising awareness about the e-naira initiative by being the first payment platform to offer its usage to Nigerians.

He said the award was consistent with the company’s commitment to promoting simplified payment solutions in Nigeria, RPSL, a subsidiary of global FINTECH group SystemSpecs Limited, has succeeded in delivering faster transaction processing time, increased transaction security, and the elimination of multiple transaction failure points that lead to repeated visits to banks for resolution, among others, to individuals and businesses through the introduction of the e-Naira

Commenting on the award, the Chief Technology officer for Remita, Mujib Ishola affirmed that such recognition enables more drive to achieving greater feats. “On behalf of the management and staff of Remita Payment Services Limited, we are extremely honoured to receive such an important award for our advancement of payment solutions in the country. Awards like this only propel us to keep improving on our services as we reinstate our commitment to delight our stakeholders.” said Mujib.

Similarly, its Managing Director, Deremi Atanda, who expressed delight at the one-year anniversary of the e-Naira, confirmed that Remita, the flagship product of RPSL, possesses the unique ability to transform the perception of payment systems in the market by offering nothing but quality services.

He said: “It has always been our approach to focus on working tirelessly to simplify payments and drive financial inclusion by deploying topnotch solutions. Our fulfillment comes primarily from the satisfaction our various consumers derive from using our superior solutions. However, when we receive recognitions such as these from the country’s apex regulatory bodies, we are even further encouraged to deliver more.

“Remita has gained recognition as a leading financial technology company since it first entered the market 17 years ago. It enables people, businesses, and governments in Africa to easily receive and send payments on a single multibank multichannel platform,” he added.