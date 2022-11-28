By Henry Uche

Remita, one of Nigeria’s foremost ingenious payment software, has received more recognition at the Nigerian Fintech Awards where it bagged two awards – Best Lending Support Service Provider and Best Corporate Payments Platform.

This was after Remita was adjudged the winner of the ‘Payment Service Provider of the Year’ award by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) – Indigenous Technology Promotion Software’ award for exemplary commitment to the development of home-grown technology to address local challenges.

‘Deremi Atanda, Managing Director, Remita Payment Service Limited (RPSL), a subsidiary of SystemSpecs Group, said, “We are extremely honoured to be recognised as the Best Lending Support Service Provider and the Best Corporate Payments Platform.

“These awards are attestations to our mastery of payments and collections for individuals, businesses, and the government, as well as our innovative data referencing services. For over 15 years, we have empowered individuals, enterprises, and even the government, to transfer money conveniently and pay bills easily using multiple payment options on Remita,” he maintained.