Footballer Kazeem Tiyamiyu, whose death sparked protests in south-western Nigerian city of Sagamu, has been buried but question remain about his death.

The 21-year-old, who played in defence for second tier side Remo Stars, was knocked down and killed in an apparent hit and run, but his club alleged that he was a victim of police brutality.

Attended by his family, friends and teammates, Tiamiyu was tucked in the traditional white shroud (kafan) used to wrap bodies and buried in line with Islamic burial custom.

“We lit up Kazeem Tiyamiyu (Kaka)’s path to Al-Jannah yesterday night and he was buried today at his family house in Ajaka, Sagamu, Ogun State,” Remo Stars announced.

Midfielder Toyeeb Gidado paid tribute to his teammate and described him as a “great person”.

“It’s sad to say goodbye to someone you play alongside, a great person because this could’ve been anyone of us,” Gidado told BBC Sport.