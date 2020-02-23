Remo Stars Football Club (RSFC) Assistant Captain, Tiyamu Kazeem (Kaka) was allegedly killed by a policeman yesterday.

The incident occurred yesterday in Sagamu, while he was driving along Sagamu area of Ogun State with one of his teammates, Sanni Abubakar.

An eyewitness claimed that the police officer arrested the footballer on the allegation that he was a Yahoo Boy and insisted on taking him to a nearby police station.

“The SARS officer stopped Tiyamiyu Kazeem, insisting that he was a Yahoo Boy. He brought out his identity (ID) card to identify himself as a player of Remo Stars FC, but the officer insisted on arresting him and taking him to the nearest police station in Sagamu.

“Tiyamiyu and Sanni obliged and followed the police officers, but when they noticed that they were driving towards Sagamu-Abeokuta Expressway, the guys asked where they were taking them to, only for the policemen to stop the car and pushed him (Tiyamiyu) out of the car, and an oncoming vehicle knocked him down,” the eyewitness narrated.

Tiyaminu was said to have been rushed to Fakoya Hospital in Sagamu, where it was confirmed dead.

Reacting to the incident, the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the deceased player was arrested by policemen from the Zonal Intervention Squad (and not SARS) for wearing a military cap when he was not a military personnel. According to Oyeyemi, while he was being taken to the police station in Sagamu, the police officer’s vehicle developed mechanical fault, and while he was trying to fix the vehicle, the player attempted to escape and was knocked down by an oncoming vehicle.

Oyeyemi further said the Ogun State Commissioner of Police has ordered the arrest of the police officer involved, for acting unprofessionally by leaving the ‘suspect’ unguarded. He also said the Commissioner of Police has ordered full investigation into the incident.