The Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun has urged players and supporters of Remo Stars FC, residents of Sagamu and indeed the Ogun State people to remain calm, following the tragic passing on of a player of the club, Tiamiyu Kazeem AKA Kaka.

While expressing shock at the details of the tragic ordeal, the governor assured that a proper, transparent and independent investigation would be immediately launched into the incident to unravel the exact circumstances of the occurrence and bring persons found guilty to book.

The governor, who eulogised the late player as a young man with great potentials for the development of the state and the nation in general stated that his government will never take it with levity, the lives and property of the people of Ogun State.

He further stated that the first business of government was security and welfare of the citizens of the state.

He added that the case of Kaka would not be an exception. He promised that Kaka’s unfortunate case would not be swept under the carpet. Governor Abiodun, however, called on everyone to maintain peace and calm during the investigation and be confident that anyone found culpable would be brought to book according to the laid down laws.