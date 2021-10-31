Remo Stars have been crowned champions of the 9th edition of the Ogunjobi Gold Cup after they defeated their Southwest derby rivals 4-0 in the final hosted on Saturday at the Remo Stars Stadium Stadium in Ikenne.

A hat-trick from unsung hero Andy Okpe and one from former Oluyole Warrior striker David Ojukwu was enough for the Sky Blues Stars to humiliate 3SC and win the nation’s premium class pre-season tournament after breaking their seventh-time semi-final jinx.

Shooting Stars goalie Detan Ogundare gifted Remo Stars an easy chance to score three out of the four goals the team conceded within 15 minutes owing to his carelessness with his passes to his defensive line.

At the half-hour mark of the game, Remo Stars were the better side in the contest, as they kept the pressuring on Shooting Stars for an opener.

The first chance at goal came in the 26th minute after Tolulope Ojo low drive shoot at Detan Ogundare went off target.

Then, the real chance came in the 42nd minute after Andy Okpe capitalize on Detan’s poor clearance pass to his teammate to poke into the net the first goal of the game.

Five minutes into the second half, Ojukwu punished his former team as he made it 2-0 for Remo Stars.

Mercurial midfielder Dayo Ojo take advantage of Detan’s poor pass again, to give Ojukwu a pass and the striker made no mistake than to shoot the ball into the net.

Okpe, in the 57th minute then bagged his brace putting the icing on the cake for the Sky Blues Stars nodding in the empty net from Tolulope Ojo’s cross to make it 3-0.

As the game near 10 minutes to end the derby, Okpe then scored a brilliant goal with his head to bagge his hat-trick, as he made it 4-0 for the Sky Blues Stars to put the game beyond the reach of the Oluyole Warriors, and took home the match ball.

Victorious Remo Stars then took home the sum of Five Hundred Thousand Naira (N500, 000) while 3SC got Three hundred thousand Naira (N300, 000) as runners-up.

